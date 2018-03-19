STAR Pays for Scoops!

Click here!

Send us your scoop!

or call (800) 609-8312

Star Magazine participates in various affiliate marketing programs, which means we may get paid commissions on editorially chosen products purchased through our links to retailer sites.

Major Weight Loss

Rob Kardashian Looks Shockingly Skinny — See The Photos!

The reality star unveiled his revenge body on his 31st birthday.

By ,

Credit: Getty Images

View gallery 7

Star Magazine participates in various affiliate marketing programs, which means we may get paid commissions on editorially chosen products purchased through our links to retailer sites.

Rob Kardashian Looks Shockingly Skinny — See The Photos!
1 of 7
Rob Kardashian celebrated his 31st birthday over the St Patrick’s Day weekend and this year proves to be a momentous one as it brings a major weight loss transformation for the notoriously reclusive reality star.
Over the years Rob has struggled with his weight and depression, but on Saturday March 17th the birthday boy displayed a noticeably slimmer figure on Snapchat while holding his one-year-old daughter Dream.
Wearing a black t-shirt, black sweatpants and a LA Dodgers hat, the sock-preneur looked healthy and happy as he smiled at his adorable baby girl.
The birthday festivities took place at momager Kris Jenners house, where Kim Kardashian shared a video of herself and her brother featuring a shamrock filter on the app.
Rob also shared some sweet flicks on his own account of him and Dream, who he shares with ex-fiancé Blac Chyna. Rob’s baby mother also wished him a happy birthday, despite their ongoing legal battle and very public and messy breakup.
And while the pair continues to navigate co-parenting it seems like Rob may have another leading lady in his life. Star Devine, who was previously linked toe Safaree, sent a birthday message to Rob that ended with a “Love You.”
What do you think about Rob’s weight loss? Sound off in the comments!
Filed under:
Comments