Rob Kardashian Looks Shockingly Skinny — See The Photos!

Over the years Rob has struggled with his weight and depression, but on Saturday March 17th the birthday boy displayed a noticeably slimmer figure on Snapchat while holding his one-year-old daughter Dream.
And while the pair continues to navigate co-parenting it seems like Rob may have another leading lady in his life. Star Devine, who was previously linked toe Safaree, sent a birthday message to Rob that ended with a “Love You.”
Wearing a black t-shirt, black sweatpants and a LA Dodgers hat, the sock-preneur looked healthy and happy as he smiled at his adorable baby girl.
The birthday festivities took place at momager Kris Jenner’s house, whereKim Kardashian shared a video of herself and her brother featuring a shamrock filter on the app.
