‘RHOC’: Kelly Dodd & Braunwyn Windham-Burke Get Into Huge Fight At Fashion Show

During the newest episode of The Real Housewives of Orange County, Kelly Dodd and Braunwyn Windham-Burke got into a screaming fight at a fashion show during OC Fashion Week. But for once, they weren’t fighting each other. Rather, they combined their forces against the host of the show.

At the event, Shannon Beador’s daughter Adeline was making her modeling debut and Braunwyn’s daughter Rowan was showing the line of dance wear she designed. But things quickly went downhill when Braunwyn’s mom, Dr. Deb, got into an argument.

Deb claimed that, while she was looking for a bathroom, one of the organizers grabbed her by the arm and asked her where she was going. Braunwyn, 41, found the president of the show, Kathy Marino, and asked her to apologize to her mom for the rude behavior.

But Kathy blew up at the reality star. “I think you’re making a false accusation … because you don’t have a clear understanding of what happened,” she said Kelly, 44, quickly jumped to her costar’s defense.

“You don’t want to do this right now,” Braunwyn said to Kathy, pointing out that they have kids at the same school and the night is for their daughters. “Be professional,” Kelly urged.