The ‘RHOBH’ Season 9 Reunion Trailer Is Here!

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills season nine reunion promises to be one of the most dramatic yet. In the trailer for the epic showdown, Kyle Richards and Denise Richards cry, Teddi Mellencamp is accused of lying, Dorit Kemsley and Camille Grammer go at it, and Lisa Rinna and Erika Jayne let their claws out. And missing from all the action is Lisa Vanderpump.
2 of 7
Photo credit: Getty Images
3 of 7
All the drama from the season is on the table, including Puppygate, Dorit’s money problems and Camille’s wedding.
Photo credit: Getty Images
4 of 7
Photo credit: INSTARImages
5 of 7
Toward the end of the clip, Camille screamed at Denise to shut up, and the other women pounced on her for disrespecting the newest cast member.
Photo credit: Getty Images
6 of 7
Photo credit: INSTARImages
7 of 7
The RHOBH season 9 reunion begins on July 16.
Photo credit: INSTARImages
Photo credit: Getty Images
All the drama from the season is on the table, including Puppygate, Dorit’s money problems and Camille’s wedding.
Photo credit: Getty Images
Photo credit: INSTARImages
Toward the end of the clip, Camille screamed at Denise to shut up, and the other women pounced on her for disrespecting the newest cast member.
Photo credit: Getty Images
Photo credit: INSTARImages
The RHOBH season 9 reunion begins on July 16.
Photo credit: INSTARImages