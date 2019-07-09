Star Magazine logo

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills

Battlefield

The ‘RHOBH’ Season 9 Reunion Trailer Is Here!

‘There’s trouble afoot in Beverly Hills.’

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills season nine reunion promises to be one of the most dramatic yet. In the trailer for the epic showdown, Kyle Richards and Denise Richards cry, Teddi Mellencamp is accused of lying, Dorit Kemsley and Camille Grammer go at it, and Lisa Rinna and Erika Jayne let their claws out. And missing from all the action is Lisa Vanderpump

Watch the trailer!
In the footage, Andy Cohen told Anderson Cooper, “There’s trouble afoot in Beverly Hills.”

All the drama from the season is on the table, including Puppygate, Dorit’s money problems and Camille’s wedding.

The women even grilled Denise over comments she made about husband Aaron Phypher’s penis!

Toward the end of the clip, Camille screamed at Denise to shut up, and the other women pounced on her for disrespecting the newest cast member.

Missing from the couch is LVP, who quit the show amid the fallout from Dorit’s puppy scandal. During the reunion, the women questioned how and why she decided to get a lie detector test.

The RHOBH season 9 reunion begins on July 16.

