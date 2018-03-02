Here’s Your Chance To Get A Ticket To The Royal Wedding!

“They want their wedding day to be shaped so as to allow members of the public to feel part of the celebrations too. This wedding, like all weddings, will be a moment of fun and joy that will reflect the characters and values of the bride and groom,” Kensington Palace said in a press release Friday.
Photo credit: BACKGRID
3 of 6
The royal couple’s guest list was drawn from various groups with 1,200 being nominated to attend by nine regional Lord Lieutenant offices, which will include a broad range of backgrounds and ages who exhibit strong leadership skills and have served their communities.
Photo credit: BACKGRID
4 of 6
200 hundred people have also been selected from a range of charities and organizations that Harry and Meghan have a close association with.
Photo credit: BACKGRID
5 of 6
100 scholars from two local schools—The Royal School, located in Great Park, Windsor and St George’s School, below Windsor Castle have also been selected to join the festivities.
6 of 6
610 guests are from the Windsor Castle community, comprising of Castle residents and members of the St George’s chapel community and 530 members of The Royal Household and Crown Estate have also been invited.
“They want their wedding day to be shaped so as to allow members of the public to feel part of the celebrations too. This wedding, like all weddings, will be a moment of fun and joy that will reflect the characters and values of the bride and groom,” Kensington Palace said in a press release Friday.
Photo credit: BACKGRID
The royal couple’s guest list was drawn from various groups with 1,200 being nominated to attend by nine regional Lord Lieutenant offices, which will include a broad range of backgrounds and ages who exhibit strong leadership skills and have served their communities.
Photo credit: BACKGRID
200 hundred people have also been selected from a range of charities and organizations that Harry and Meghan have a close association with.
Photo credit: BACKGRID
100 scholars from two local schools—The Royal School, located in Great Park, Windsor and St George’s School, below Windsor Castle have also been selected to join the festivities.
610 guests are from the Windsor Castle community, comprising of Castle residents and members of the St George’s chapel community and 530 members of The Royal Household and Crown Estate have also been invited.