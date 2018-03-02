STAR Pays for Scoops!

Hot Mom!

Pregnant Chrissy Teigen & John Legend Enjoy Date Night In Brooklyn

The famous pair is expecting their second child, a boy.

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend were couple goals on Thursday night when they hit the New York City streets for a date night away from their parenting duties.
The happy couple grabbed dinner in Brooklyn in matching all-black outfits.
Chrissy showed off her growing baby bump in a tight black dress and knee-high boots while her hubby matched her fly in black jeans, a T-shirt and a sharp velvet jacket.
Already parents to 1-year-old Luna, the proud parents are expecting a baby boy in just four months.
Chrissy and John first announced they were expecting back in November with a sweet Instagram video of their daughter revealing the big news.
Photo credit: BACKGRID

