Pregnant Chrissy Teigen & John Legend Enjoy Date Night In Brooklyn

Chrissy Teigen
and John Legend
were couple goals on Thursday night when they hit the New York City streets for a date night away from their parenting duties.
The happy couple grabbed dinner in Brooklyn in matching all-black outfits.
Chrissy showed off her growing baby bump in a tight black dress and knee-high boots while her hubby matched her fly in black jeans, a T-shirt and a sharp velvet jacket.
What do you think about Chrissy and John’s date? Let us know in the comment section.
Photo credit: BACKGRID
