Chrissy Teigen Reveals She Is Pregnant In Cutest Video Ever

The model announced on Tuesday that she is expecting her second child via social media in an adorable video that featured her daughter, Luna,
19 months, revealing the exciting news.
In the video posted to Instagram, Luna is seen lying next to her mother in bed. Chrissy, not seen in the video, points the camera towards her stomach and ask: “Luna! What’s in here?” to which her first born replies “baby!”
The ever humorous 31-year-old, captioned the clip: “It’s John!” just in case anyone was wondering.
Joining in the fun, the Grammy winner commented saying, “Maury will have the final word on this,” referring to the infamous TV host Maury Povich who is best known for his “You are NOT the father” catchphrase.
John Legend’s wife also shared the joyous news on Snapchat, showing off her baby bump in a black strapless dress.
The caption read: “Very excited to not have to hide this anymore. Everyone I told first was like ‘uh yeah, we knew thanks’”