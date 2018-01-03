Must See Photos Of Carrie Underwood’s Face After 40-50 Stitches

However, Below Deck star Adrienne Gang said she looked ‘lovely’ in mid-December when she bumped into her at the gym. They even snapped a photo together, which she shared to her Twitter.

“I didn’t notice anything amiss on her face. Simply, she looked lovely. She was extremely friendly and gracious,” she told Us Weekly.

At the time of the accident, Carrie had only revealed that she was hospitalized with a broken wrist, but on New Year’s Eve the singer posted to her website that the fall was more serious then she previously led on.

“I had no idea she got hurt prior to meeting her. She had a wrist brace on, but didn’t think much of it until I saw the headlines after I posted our picture together," she added.

"It's crazy how a freak random accident can change your life. In addition to breaking my wrist, I somehow managed to injure my face as well."

"There is also another part of the story that I haven't been ready to talk about, since I have still been living it and there has been much uncertainty as to how things will end up," she wrote in the post

"When I am ready to get in front of a camera, I want you all to understand why I might look a bit different," The singer explained to fans in her post. "I'm hoping that, by then, the differences are minimal, but, again, I just don't know how it's all going to end up."

Carrie went on to says that she is going to get back in the studio next week and is excited for an amazing 2018.