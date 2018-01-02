Carrie’s Secret: Underwood Admits Her Fall Left Her With 40-50 Stitches In Her Face

Carrie Underwood
admits to fans that her “gruesome” fall back in November left more damage than her previously revealed injured wrist, adding that the accident also resulted in 40-50 stitches in her face.
"There is also another part of the story that I haven't been ready to talk about, since I have still been living it and there has been much uncertainty as to how things will end up," she wrote in the New Year's Eve post to her website.
"It's crazy how a freak random accident can change your life. In addition to breaking my wrist, I somehow managed to injure my face as well."
"When I am ready to get in front of a camera, I want you all to understand why I might look a bit different," The singer explained to fans in her post. "I'm hoping that, by then, the differences are minimal, but, again, I just don't know how it's all going to end up."
Carrie went on to says that she is going to get back in the studio next week and is excited fro an amazing 2018.
Despite keeping the severity of her injuries a secret, the 34-year-old has still been on active on social media. Last week she posted a photo to Instagram of herself with a scar that almost completely obscured her face.