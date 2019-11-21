Madonna & Her Sister Pray Together: ‘No One Else Knows What It's Like To Survive Our Toxic Family’

Madonna shared an intimate moment with her rarely seen sister Melanie on Wednesday, November 20. The “Like A Virgin” singer posted a video on Instagram of her pre-show prayer before heading out on stage in Los Angeles for the latest date in her Madame X tour.
Madonna, 61, joined hands with her crew, her sister and her brother-in-law. “Ladies and gentlemen, I’m so happy to have my sister Melanie in this room right now,” she said of the 57-year-old textile designer.
“No one knows better than her what it’s like to survive our toxic and broken family from Michigan,” she continued.
“To come out the other end still sane and not an alcoholic, even though I say I am,” the A League Of Their Own actress added.
Fans wondered if her comments were a dig at her brother Christopher Ciccone, 58. On November 13, RadarOnline.com reported that the formerly estranged siblings had finally made up.
“We are at peace now and just spoke last week,” he told the website. “I recently moved from Los Angeles back to Michigan where my father and family own a vineyard and winery.”
They reportedly made up for the sake of the 88-year-old dad, Silvio Anthony “Tony” Ciccone.
“Madonna has been great!” Chris explained. “She regularly speaks to our dad while some of our siblings work at the winery. We are all united.”
He even said he’s hoping to catch her Madame X tour when it goes through Miami in December.
Chris and Madonna had been estranged since he released his 2008 tell-all book, Life With My Sister Madonna. Before that, they’d been feuding because she hadn’t hired him to direct her 2001 tour.
In the video the “Like A Prayer” singer posted on Wednesday, Madonna also honored her sister’s husband. She said, “[I’m so happy to have Melissa’s] incredibly talented, lovely husband Jo Henry... who is an amazing singer, songwriter, human being and who I've written a lot of songs with. It's a pleasure and honour to have with you.”
Madonna’s father has eight kids — six, including Chris, Melissa and Madonna, with his first wife and two with his second.
