Madonna & Her Sister Pray Together: ‘No One Else Knows What It's Like To Survive Our Toxic Family’

Madonna shared an intimate moment with her rarely seen sister Melanie on Wednesday, November 20. The “Like A Virgin” singer posted a video on Instagram of her pre-show prayer before heading out on stage in Los Angeles for the latest date in her Madame X tour.

Madonna, 61, joined hands with her crew, her sister and her brother-in-law. “Ladies and gentlemen, I’m so happy to have my sister Melanie in this room right now,” she said of the 57-year-old textile designer.

“No one knows better than her what it’s like to survive our toxic and broken family from Michigan,” she continued.

“To come out the other end still sane and not an alcoholic, even though I say I am,” the A League Of Their Own actress added.

Fans wondered if her comments were a dig at her brother Christopher Ciccone, 58. On November 13, RadarOnline.com reported that the formerly estranged siblings had finally made up.