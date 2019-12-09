Madonna’s Daughter Lourdes Leon Takes Part In Simulated Orgy At Art Basel

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Madonna’s daughter Lourdes Leon showed off a different side of herself when she took part in a simulated orgy during Art Basel. The event is an art festival that takes place in Miami every year.

Lourdes, 23,was a model in a presentation by the Spanish clothing label Desigual on Friday, December 6. The brand said the orgy was a commentary on “love towards diversity, multiculturalism and difference.”

They posted a video of the performance on Instagram. The exhibition, which was called “Love Different,” featured an array of models who showed off the brand’s 2020 collection. Some walked down the runway, while other busted out their dance moves.

When each person reached the end, they posed on a large structure that was a “reinterpretation” of their first logo, called “the Humanos.” The brand explained on Instagram that it was “a man and a woman naked holding hands as a symbol of equality, love and freedom.”