Madonna’s Daughter Lourdes Leon Takes Part In Simulated Orgy At Art Basel

The model was uninhibited during the show.

Lourdes Leon

Credit: Masato Onoda/WWD/Shutterstock

Madonna’s daughter Lourdes Leon showed off a different side of herself when she took part in a simulated orgy during Art Basel. The event is an art festival that takes place in Miami every year.

Lourdes, 23,was a model in a presentation by the Spanish clothing label Desigual on Friday, December 6. The brand said the orgy was a commentary on “love towards diversity, multiculturalism and difference.”

They posted a video of the performance on Instagram. The exhibition, which was called “Love Different,” featured an array of models who showed off the brand’s 2020 collection. Some walked down the runway, while other busted out their dance moves.

When each person reached the end, they posed on a large structure that was a “reinterpretation” of their first logo, called “the Humanos.” The brand explained on Instagram that it was “a man and a woman naked holding hands as a symbol of equality, love and freedom.”

When all the models finished their walk, they started making out. Slowly, all the models — including Lourdes — took off each other’s clothes, revealing their flesh-colored underwear and nipple pasties.

Photo credit: MEGA

Eventually they moved into one writhing mass, pretending to have an orgy.

Photo credit: MEGA

Desigual pointed out how much the models, including Lourdes, wanted to be a part of the performance. “Artists like Lola León, @naomishimada, @alejandrasmits did not want to miss this message of love towards diversity, multiculturalism and difference,” they wrote in one post.

Photo credit: MEGA

Lourdes, who has been working as a model for years, is never afraid to show off her body for her art. In September 2018, she wore this super revealing shell bra on the NYFW runway.

Photo credit: Masato Onoda/WWD/Shutterstock

A few months later, she attended a fashion event in a sheer dress that gave a clear view of her nipples.

Photo credit: Erik Pendzich/Shutterstock

Lourdes is the eldest of Madonna’s six children. Earlier this year, the 61-year-old said she made a major mistake giving her kids cell phones when they were 13. “It ended my relationship with [my children], really,” she told British Vogue about the technology’s effect on their bond.

Photo credit: INSTARImages

Madonna had particularly harsh words for Lourdes. “She doesn’t have the same drive [as me] – and again, I feel social media plagues her and makes her feel like: ‘People are going to give me things because I’m [Madonna’s] daughter,’” the “Like A Virgin” singer explained.

Photo credit: INSTARImages

The actress said, “I try to give her examples of other children of celebrities who have to work through that ‘Oh yeah, you’re the daughter of … ’ and then eventually you are taken seriously for what you do.”

Photo credit: INSTARImages

