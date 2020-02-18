Madonna’s Daughter Lourdes Leon Rocks Mini Dress At London Fashion Week Party

Madonna’s daughter Lourdes Leon put on a leggy display while out and about during London Fashion Week on Monday, February 17. The 23-year-old was spotted heading into the Love magazine part at the Standard Hotel.
Lourdes channeled some of her mom’s fashion sense in an Ed Hardy mini dress with a massive tiger head on the front and flame along the bottom edge. She paired it with black thigh-high boots and a leopard print coat.
Earlier in the day, Lourdes wore the classic Burberry print to the brand’s fashions show and sat front row.
Though Lourdes hasn’t walked during LFW, she has some major modeling experience under her belt. In September 2018, she walked in a show during New York Fashion Week, wearing a barely there shell bra.
She also took part in a simulated orgy during a fashion show at Art Basel in Miami in December 2019.
Meanwhile, mom Madonna, 61, just finished the London segment of her Madame X
tour. Many British celebrities attended the 12 shows she put on at the London Palladium, including Game of Thrones star Gwendoline Christie
.
The “Like A Prayer” singer had to cancel some of her Madame X shows
in both the United States and Europe because of persistent injuries. She wrote on Instagram last month, “I am deeply sorry that I have to cancel my concert scheduled for Monday, January 27th in London. Under doctor's guidance I have been told to rest for a few days.”
“As you all know, I have injuries that have plagued me since the beginning of the tour but I must always listen to my body and put my health first,” she continued. “The last thing I want to do is disappoint my fans or compromise the integrity of my show.”
Lourdes and Madonna have had a sometimes tense relationship
in recent years. The “Material Girl” singer blamed social media and technology for changing her bond with all her kids.
She said about Lourdes, “She doesn’t have the same drive [as me] – and again, I feel social media plagues her and makes her feel like: ‘People are going to give me things because I’m [Madonna’s] daughter.’”
The A League Of Their Own actress said, “I try to give her examples of other children of celebrities who have to work through that ‘Oh yeah, you’re the daughter of … ’ and then eventually you are taken seriously for what you do.”
