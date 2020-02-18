Madonna’s Daughter Lourdes Leon Rocks Mini Dress At London Fashion Week Party

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Madonna’s daughter Lourdes Leon put on a leggy display while out and about during London Fashion Week on Monday, February 17. The 23-year-old was spotted heading into the Love magazine part at the Standard Hotel.

Lourdes channeled some of her mom’s fashion sense in an Ed Hardy mini dress with a massive tiger head on the front and flame along the bottom edge. She paired it with black thigh-high boots and a leopard print coat.

Earlier in the day, Lourdes wore the classic Burberry print to the brand’s fashions show and sat front row.

Though Lourdes hasn’t walked during LFW, she has some major modeling experience under her belt. In September 2018, she walked in a show during New York Fashion Week, wearing a barely there shell bra.

She also took part in a simulated orgy during a fashion show at Art Basel in Miami in December 2019.