Madonna

‘Madame X’

Madonna Fondles Her Breasts In Shocking Instagram Video

The singer is in the middle of her blockbuster tour.

Madonna

Madonna posted a strange video to her Instagram on Wednesday, November 5. The “Like A Virgin” singer shared the clip from backstage at her Madame X tour. She captioned it, “Vocal Warm Ups.” But most of the footage was a closeup of her breasts from above as she fondled them while breathing in and out.

At the end of the short clip, the 61-year-old superstar seductively blotted her lips on a tissue.

Fans were loving the steamy footage. “Funny 😘😘😘👄I Love You,” one follower wrote.

“I love you too much,” another added. “I’m calling [the] fire department,” one person wrote. “GORGEOUS,” a fan added in all caps.

Madonna is currently in the middle of the San Francisco dates of her Madame X tour, which kicked off in September. The first concert, in Brooklyn, didn’t exactly go according to plan, and fans vented their frustrations with the singer on social media.

The kick-off concert didn’t begin until almost 11 o’clock at night and it didn’t wrap up until the early morning. One fan complained at the time, “Madonna was 2 hours late in NY & played 20 songs but mostly non-hits from the last few releases. It was double the price for a stripped-down show.”

Others complained that the concert was incomplete. Madonna reportedly said, “This show isn’t even finished,” in the middle of performing.

She played 17 shows at the Brooklyn Academy of Music before taking the experience on the road. By the end of the year, she’ll have also played Chicago, Las Vegas, Los Angeles, Boston, Philadelphia and Miami Beach.

The mom of six is never afraid to post provocative footage on her social media accounts. In August, she shared a NSFW video of tour rehearsal.

After playing at WorldPride in June, she shared a video of herself twerking upside down. Her juicy moves came amid rumors that she’d gotten butt implants.

The “Like A Prayer” singer has also opened up recently about how being so famous has affected her kids. In June, she said she believed their lives would be easier if she weren’t their mom.

The A League of Their Own actress also blamed technology, especially cell phones, for ruining her relationships with her children. She has Lourdes, 23, Rocco, 19, Mercy, 13, David, 14, and 7-year-old twins Stelle and Estere.

