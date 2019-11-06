Madonna Fondles Her Breasts In Shocking Instagram Video

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Madonna posted a strange video to her Instagram on Wednesday, November 5. The “Like A Virgin” singer shared the clip from backstage at her Madame X tour. She captioned it, “Vocal Warm Ups.” But most of the footage was a closeup of her breasts from above as she fondled them while breathing in and out.

At the end of the short clip, the 61-year-old superstar seductively blotted her lips on a tissue.

Fans were loving the steamy footage. “Funny 😘😘😘👄I Love You,” one follower wrote.

“I love you too much,” another added. “I’m calling [the] fire department,” one person wrote. “GORGEOUS,” a fan added in all caps.

Madonna is currently in the middle of the San Francisco dates of her Madame X tour, which kicked off in September. The first concert, in Brooklyn, didn’t exactly go according to plan, and fans vented their frustrations with the singer on social media.