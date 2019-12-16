7 Things To Know About Madonna’s 26-Year-Old Boyfriend

There’s a brand new man in Madonna’s life. The 61-year-old pop icon is dating one of her dancers, Ahlamalik Williams. The National Enquirer first reported that the pair started dating back in August, after a few years of knowing each other and working together. In June, she posted an Instagram video in which she twerked on Ahlamalik. Over the weekend, they were spotted on a balcony in Miami, where the singer is set to perform as part of her MadameX tour.
The 26-year-old dancing star isn’t the first younger man Madonna has been romantically connected to. She previously dated dancers Brahim Zailbat, then 23, Timor Steffens, then 26, and model Kevin Sampaio, then 31.
In a 2017 interview with Harper’s Bazaar, the Evita actress explained, “I have lovers who are three decades younger than me. This makes people very uncomfortable. I feel like everything I do makes people feel really uncomfortable.”
Here are seven things to know about Madonna’s newest boytoy, Ahlamalik Williams.
His dancing credentials are extremely legit. Ahlamalik also uses the stage name Skitzo, and many of his dancing videos have gone viral with fans. Ahlamalik specializes in different forms of hip hop dancing and it’s gotten him loads of attention.
He previously worked in the long-running Cirque du Soleil show Michael Jackson’s ONE. Before making it to the big time, he danced on the street in Las Vegas for tourists on the strip.
The couple go way back. He’s been touring with Madonna since her 2015 Rebel Heart Tour.
He recently starred in her “God Control” music video
. The controversial video had a pro-gun control message and featured Madonna and her dancers as victims in a nightclub shooting, a clear reference to the 2016 Pulse Shooting that killed 50 people and injured 53.
He posts many of his dancing videos — and quite a few photos with Madonna — on Instagram
.
He’s from Sacramento, California and his dad is a dancer as well.
He appeared as Skitzo in the 2013 movie Frat Brothers, which starred Romeo Miller.
