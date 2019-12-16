7 Things To Know About Madonna’s 26-Year-Old Boyfriend

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

There’s a brand new man in Madonna’s life. The 61-year-old pop icon is dating one of her dancers, Ahlamalik Williams. The National Enquirer first reported that the pair started dating back in August, after a few years of knowing each other and working together. In June, she posted an Instagram video in which she twerked on Ahlamalik. Over the weekend, they were spotted on a balcony in Miami, where the singer is set to perform as part of her MadameX tour.

The 26-year-old dancing star isn’t the first younger man Madonna has been romantically connected to. She previously dated dancers Brahim Zailbat, then 23, Timor Steffens, then 26, and model Kevin Sampaio, then 31.

In a 2017 interview with Harper’s Bazaar, the Evita actress explained, “I have lovers who are three decades younger than me. This makes people very uncomfortable. I feel like everything I do makes people feel really uncomfortable.”

Here are seven things to know about Madonna’s newest boytoy, Ahlamalik Williams.