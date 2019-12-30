Kris Jenner Is Super Glam On Vacation With Corey Gamble In St. Barts

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Kris Jenner is soaking up the sun with boyfriend Corey Gamble in St. Barts ahead of the new year. The 65-year-old momager was spotted over the weekend on vacation with Corey in the Caribbean.

On Saturday, December 28, Kris was spotted on the street during a shopping trip. She wore a patterned, see-through caftan and wore big sunglasses to keep the sun out of her eyes. An unidentified man carried her shopping bags for her. In another photo, Kris and Corey, 39, waited to get on a boat.

The next day, Kris shared a photo her makeup artist, Ash K Holm, took of her on the deck of their yacht. The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star wore a glamorous green caftan as she posed for the camera. She accessorized with a diamond necklace and bracelet.