Kris Jenner Is Super Glam On Vacation With Corey Gamble In St. Barts

Kris Jenner is soaking up the sun with boyfriend Corey Gamble in St. Barts ahead of the new year. The 65-year-old momager was spotted over the weekend on vacation with Corey in the Caribbean.
On Saturday, December 28, Kris was spotted on the street during a shopping trip. She wore a patterned, see-through caftan and wore big sunglasses to keep the sun out of her eyes. An unidentified man carried her shopping bags for her. In another photo, Kris and Corey, 39, waited to get on a boat.
The next day, Kris shared a photo her makeup artist, Ash K Holm, took of her on the deck of their yacht. The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star wore a glamorous green caftan as she posed for the camera. She accessorized with a diamond necklace and bracelet.
1 of 8
She wrote in the caption, “Morning! Happy Sunday everyone...#grateful.”
2 of 8
On Sunday, Kris was spotted out and about in a black top with camo leggings and a matching black purse. The grandma was walking with the same unidentified man, who appears to be one of her bodyguards.
Photo credit: MEGA
3 of 8
4 of 8
5 of 8
6 of 8
But 2019 wasn’t all smooth-sailing for the couple. Corey got into a huge fight with Kourtney Kardashian
and Scott Disick
about the way they choose to discipline their kids.
Photo credit: MEGA
7 of 8
8 of 8
She wrote in the caption, “Morning! Happy Sunday everyone...#grateful.”
On Sunday, Kris was spotted out and about in a black top with camo leggings and a matching black purse. The grandma was walking with the same unidentified man, who appears to be one of her bodyguards.
But 2019 wasn’t all smooth-sailing for the couple. Corey got into a huge fight with Kourtney Kardashian
and Scott Disick
about the way they choose to discipline their kids.