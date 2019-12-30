Star Magazine logo

Kris jenner in St. Barts

Kris Jenner Is Super Glam On Vacation With Corey Gamble In St. Barts

The momager is feeling herself as the new year approaches.

By ,

Credit: MEGA

Kris Jenner is soaking up the sun with boyfriend Corey Gamble in St. Barts ahead of the new year. The 65-year-old momager was spotted over the weekend on vacation with Corey in the Caribbean.

On Saturday, December 28, Kris was spotted on the street during a shopping trip. She wore a patterned, see-through caftan and wore big sunglasses to keep the sun out of her eyes. An unidentified man carried her shopping bags for her. In another photo, Kris and Corey, 39, waited to get on a boat.

The next day, Kris shared a photo her makeup artist, Ash K Holm, took of her on the deck of their yacht. The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star wore a glamorous green caftan as she posed for the camera. She accessorized with a diamond necklace and bracelet.

She wrote in the caption, “Morning! Happy Sunday everyone...#grateful.”
On Sunday, Kris was spotted out and about in a black top with camo leggings and a matching black purse. The grandma was walking with the same unidentified man, who appears to be one of her bodyguards.

Photo credit: MEGA

As Star readers know, Kris has been dressing much sexier this year. Over the summer, she and Corey vacationed in Europe, and she rocked a series of see-through dresses. She posted photos of her long, luscious legs as they enjoyed their time on a yacht.

Photo credit: MEGA

Then in August, the couple joined Kylie Jenner on a superyacht to celebrate her 22nd birthday. Kris showed off all her sexy bathing suits on Instagram.

Photo credit: MEGA

In September, Kris and Corey hit up Paris Fashion Week together.

Photo credit: MEGA

But 2019 wasn’t all smooth-sailing for the couple. Corey got into a huge fight with Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick about the way they choose to discipline their kids.

Photo credit: MEGA

During a family dinner, Kourtney, 40, revealed that her daughter, Penelope, 7, has scratched one of her nannies. Corey said that if Penelope did that to him, he wouldn’t hesitate to hit her. Scott and Kourtney were livid and the conversation devolved into a screaming match.

Photo credit: MEGA

The parents left in the middle of dinner, leaving Kris in tears. Eventually, they reconciled.

Photo credit: MEGA

