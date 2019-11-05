Hot Mama! See 12 Of Kris Jenner’s Sexiest Photos Ever

Star Magazine logo

The 64-year-old momager is never afraid to show some skin.

Kris Jenner

Credit: INSTARImages

Kris Jenner’s daughters usually get all the attention for their sexy and revealing looks, but the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star has been spicing up her wardrobe with some dramatic looks of her own, too. The famous momager, who turned 64 on November 5, has rocked some very sexy looks, showing off her long legs and her cleavage. Whether she’s strutting in a mini dress or rocking a sky-high slit, Kris has turned quite a few iconic looks.

In October, Kris and her daughters posed for a super revealing magazine cover for CR Fashion Book together. They all wore vintage-style seam tights with matching gloves and revealing dresses.

Photo credit: CRFashionBook/Heji Shin/MEGA

In September, Kris shared this super sultry shot to Instagram to promote Kim Kardashian’s new shapewear line, Skims. In the pic, Kris wore a glamorous white gown with a super high cut slit that showed off her long legs.
The San Diego native showed off major cleavage in this dramatic lingerie top.

Photo credit: MEGA

During her European vacation with boyfriend Corey Gamble, the grandma rocked a series of see-through summertime dresses.

Photo credit: MEGA

She shared this super sexy pic of her legs on a yacht.
During Kylie’s 22nd birthday celebration, she showed off her curves in a few super revealing bathing suits.
Kris wore this dramatic look for the Met Gala in May 2019. She rocked a navy jumpsuit with huge fluffy wings. Kylie encouraged her to ditch her signature black hair for a blonde bob wig.

Photo credit: INSTARImages

Kris rocked this see-through floral dress with a severe, low-cut neckline that showed off a very strappy bra.

Photo credit: INSTARImages

Kris wore this tiny minidress with a pair of fishnet tights for the premiere of her friend Kyle Richards’ TV show, American Woman.

Photo credit: John Salangsang/Shutterstock

She opted for a lace top that completely showed her black bra for an event at Tiffany & Co. She paired the revealing blouse with a silky black blazer.

Photo credit: Broadimage/Shutterstock

The reality star looked incredible in this black, skintight see-through gown she wore to the 2016 Angel Ball.

Photo credit: INSTARImages

Kris once again showed off her enviable legs in a black minidress with dramatic shoulders.

Photo credit: Stephen Lovekin/Shutterstock

