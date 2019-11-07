Kris Jenner & BF Corey Gamble Join Kim & Kanye At Awards in NYC

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Kris Jenner brought boyfriend Corey Gamble with her to the WSJ. Magazine Innovator Awards on Wednesday, November 6. The momager and her beau joined Kim Kardashian and Kanye West at the swanky event.

Kris, who turned 64 on November 5, rocked a classic black blazer with satin lapels. She paired it with simple trousers and black pumps. Corey, 38, matched his girlfriend in a three-piece black suit with a white shirt.

Kim, 39, was uncharacteristically covered up for the event. She wore an off-the-shoulder denim top with matching jeans. She paired the look with shiny blue boots that hit her leg mid-thigh.

But the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star’s outfit wasn’t exactly surprising. Kanye, 42, got into a fight with Kim on the reality show about her Met Gala dress as he urged her to stop dressing in revealing outfits.

“I just made this transition from being a rapper, looking at all these girls, looking at my wife, like, ‘Oh, my girl needs to be like the other girls, showing her body off,’ he said at the time.