Kris Jenner and Corey Gamble

Family Affair

Kris Jenner & BF Corey Gamble Join Kim & Kanye At Awards in NYC

The momager turned 64 this week.

Kris Jenner and Corey Gamble

Credit: Stephen Lovekin/Shutterstock

Kris Jenner brought boyfriend Corey Gamble with her to the WSJ. Magazine Innovator Awards on Wednesday, November 6. The momager and her beau joined Kim Kardashian and Kanye West at the swanky event.

Kris, who turned 64 on November 5, rocked a classic black blazer with satin lapels. She paired it with simple trousers and black pumps. Corey, 38, matched his girlfriend in a three-piece black suit with a white shirt.

Kim, 39, was uncharacteristically covered up for the event. She wore an off-the-shoulder denim top with matching jeans. She paired the look with shiny blue boots that hit her leg mid-thigh.

But the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star’s outfit wasn’t exactly surprising. Kanye, 42, got into a fight with Kim on the reality show about her Met Gala dress as he urged her to stop dressing in revealing outfits.

“I just made this transition from being a rapper, looking at all these girls, looking at my wife, like, ‘Oh, my girl needs to be like the other girls, showing her body off,’ he said at the time.

“I didn’t realize that that was affecting my soul and my spirit as someone that’s married and loved, and the father of now, what — about to be four kids,” he explained.

Photo credit: Stephen Lovekin/Shutterstock

Kim fought him back at the time, but lately she’s come around to agree with him about her sultry outfits. She agreed to tone down her sexy looks to be “appropriate” for their kids.

Photo credit: Broadimage/Shutterstock

Kanye also changed up his look for the event on November 6. Her wore a suit with a tee shirt and a silver chain. The couple presented an award to designer Riccardo Tisci at the event.

Photo credit: JASON SZENES/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Kris and Corey have been together since 2014, but lately he’s caused some major drama in her family. During a recent episode of KUWTK, Corey got into an enormous fight with Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick about how they discipline their kids.

Photo credit: Stephen Lovekin/Shutterstock

Kourtney, 40, revealed that her daughter Penelope, 7, had scratched one of her nannies earlier in the day. Corey said that if she had scratched him that to him, he would have hit her.

Photo credit: Broadimage/Shutterstock

Scott, 36, flipped out, but Corey refused to back down. Scott and Kourtney left the dinner in rage as Kris broke down in tears.

Photo credit: Stephen Lovekin/Shutterstock

Despite the discord, the couple is still going strong. They spent weeks together in Europe this summer, including hopping aboard a superyacht to celebrate Kylie Jenner’s 22nd birthday in August.

Photo credit: Stephen Lovekin/Shutterstock

Comments

