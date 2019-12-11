Kris Jenner Is Giving Her Family Botox For Christmas!

Kris Jenner is giving her friends and family a very strange gift this holiday season: Botox! The 64-year-old momager revealed that she’s partnered with Botox Cosmetics to give her loved ones gift cards to pay for the cosmetic procedure that can get rid of fine lines and wrinkles.
“It’s a one stop shop for me,” the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star told People. “And who doesn’t love Botox? For me it’s been really great. If you’re responsible, and you talk to your doctor, I think it works. It’s something that I’ve been using for a long time.”
She also shared her beauty routine! “A massage, a great facial, a manicure and a little Botox and I’m good to go. I’m pretty traditional. As long as I’m clean and scrubbed up, I’m a happy camper,” she said.
This isn’t the first time Kris has gifted someone with cosmetic surgery. During a 2018 episode of KUWTK, she paid for her friend Sheila Kolker to get a face lift!
If Kim, Kourtney, Khloe, Kylie and Kendall do decide to use their gift cards and get Botox injections, it wouldn’t necessarily be the first time they’ve used injectables.
1 of 7
Kylie claimed for years that her plumped up lips were natural before finally admitting that she’d gotten lip fillers. She talked about why she decided to during an episode of Life Of Kylie.
Photo credit: INSTARImages
2 of 7
“It was like one of my first kisses and a guy was like, ‘I didn’t think you'd be a good kisser because you have such small lips,’” Kylie, now 22, told a therapist at the time.
3 of 7
Photo credit: INSTARImages
4 of 7
Khloe, 34, has also been criticized by fans in recent months for her oversized lips
. Her followers have accused her of using too much filler to puff them up.
5 of 7
Photo credit: INSTARImages
6 of 7
Photo credit: INSTARImages
7 of 7
Photo credit: INSTARImages
Kylie claimed for years that her plumped up lips were natural before finally admitting that she’d gotten lip fillers. She talked about why she decided to during an episode of Life Of Kylie.
Photo credit: INSTARImages
“It was like one of my first kisses and a guy was like, ‘I didn’t think you'd be a good kisser because you have such small lips,’” Kylie, now 22, told a therapist at the time.
Photo credit: INSTARImages
Khloe, 34, has also been criticized by fans in recent months for her oversized lips
. Her followers have accused her of using too much filler to puff them up.
Photo credit: INSTARImages
Photo credit: INSTARImages
Photo credit: INSTARImages