Kris Jenner Is Giving Her Family Botox For Christmas!

Kris Jenner is giving her friends and family a very strange gift this holiday season: Botox! The 64-year-old momager revealed that she’s partnered with Botox Cosmetics to give her loved ones gift cards to pay for the cosmetic procedure that can get rid of fine lines and wrinkles.

“It’s a one stop shop for me,” the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star told People. “And who doesn’t love Botox? For me it’s been really great. If you’re responsible, and you talk to your doctor, I think it works. It’s something that I’ve been using for a long time.”

She also shared her beauty routine! “A massage, a great facial, a manicure and a little Botox and I’m good to go. I’m pretty traditional. As long as I’m clean and scrubbed up, I’m a happy camper,” she said.

This isn’t the first time Kris has gifted someone with cosmetic surgery. During a 2018 episode of KUWTK, she paid for her friend Sheila Kolker to get a face lift!

If Kim, Kourtney, Khloe, Kylie and Kendall do decide to use their gift cards and get Botox injections, it wouldn’t necessarily be the first time they’ve used injectables.