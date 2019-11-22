Khloe Kardashian Posts Photo Of Super-Sized Lips Amid Fan Criticism

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Khloe Kardashian was supporting sister Kylie Jenner‘s newest Kylie Cosmetics launch on Thursday, November 21, when she shared two close up photos of her ultra plump lips. The pics came amid increased criticism from fans over Khloe’s lip fillers. Many of her followers have slammed her for her noticeably larger pout.

In the first selfie, Khloe, 35, posed with her mouth open. She wrote, “Lip by Kylie Cosmetics in Naughty List.” The lip kit is part of the line’s holiday collection. It was priced at $29 for the lipstick and liner and is already sold out.

The second selfie was an even tighter close-up of Khloe’s lips that showed off the texture of the makeup. Kylie recently sold off the majority of the company for $600 million.

The new pictures come as fans have been increasingly slamming the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star for the work she has had done on her face. “@khloekardashian should not have gotten her nose [done] or her lips. I want the old Khloe back,” one person tweeted.