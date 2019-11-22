Star Magazine logo

Khloe Kardashian Posts Photo Of Super-Sized Lips Amid Fan Criticism

The reality star’s followers think her lip injections have gone too far.

By ,

Khloe Kardashian

Credit: INSTARImages

Khloe Kardashian was supporting sister Kylie Jenner‘s newest Kylie Cosmetics launch on Thursday, November 21, when she shared two close up photos of her ultra plump lips. The pics came amid increased criticism from fans over Khloe’s lip fillers. Many of her followers have slammed her for her noticeably larger pout.

In the first selfie, Khloe, 35, posed with her mouth open. She wrote, “Lip by Kylie Cosmetics in Naughty List.” The lip kit is part of the line’s holiday collection. It was priced at $29 for the lipstick and liner and is already sold out.

The second selfie was an even tighter close-up of Khloe’s lips that showed off the texture of the makeup. Kylie recently sold off the majority of the company for $600 million.  

The new pictures come as fans have been increasingly slamming the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star for the work she has had done on her face. “@khloekardashian should not have gotten her nose [done] or her lips. I want the old Khloe back,” one person tweeted.

As Star readers know, over the summer the Good American designer was also slammed after she posted an unrecognizable selfie. Fans wondered if she’d gotten a nose job.

Photo credit: Khloe Kardashian / Instagram

She defended herself, claiming that it was just overeager contour on her nose that made it appear thinner

Photo credit: Khloe Kardashian / Instagram

“Why does your face look different in every pic 🤦🏼‍♀️,” one person commented on a recent selfie she posted.
“Why is Khloe always doing that weird thing with her lips?” another person asked on Twitter. Another said her upper lip looked like it was “about to explode.”
Khloe was on the receiving end of a similar storm of comments about her super full lips in April. 
“Who are you and what have you done with Khloe?? 😳,” one person wrote at the time. “Can you PLEASE STOP doing stuff to your face. You’re beautiful without all of it!” another begged.
“Sick of the duck face. Strike another pose please,” a follower said. “What happened to your face? What happened to your lips? You used to be so real,” another lamented.
What do you think of Khloe’s lips? Sound off in the comments!

Photo credit: INSTARImages

