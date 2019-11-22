Khloe Kardashian Posts Photo Of Super-Sized Lips Amid Fan Criticism

Khloe Kardashian was supporting sister Kylie Jenner‘s newest Kylie Cosmetics launch on Thursday, November 21, when she shared two close up photos of her ultra plump lips. The pics came amid increased criticism from fans over Khloe’s lip fillers. Many of her followers have slammed her for her noticeably larger pout.
In the first selfie, Khloe, 35, posed with her mouth open. She wrote, “Lip by Kylie Cosmetics in Naughty List.” The lip kit is part of the line’s holiday collection. It was priced at $29 for the lipstick and liner and is already sold out.
The second selfie was an even tighter close-up of Khloe’s lips that showed off the texture of the makeup. Kylie recently sold off the majority of the company for $600 million.
The new pictures come as fans have been increasingly slamming the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star for the work she has had done on her face. “@khloekardashian should not have gotten her nose [done] or her lips. I want the old Khloe back,” one person tweeted.
Photo credit: Khloe Kardashian / Instagram
“Why does your face look different in every pic 🤦🏼♀️,” one person commented on a recent selfie she posted.
“Why is Khloe always doing that weird thing with her lips?” another person asked on Twitter. Another said her upper lip looked like it was “about to explode.”
“Who are you and what have you done with Khloe?? 😳,” one person wrote at the time. “Can you PLEASE STOP doing stuff to your face. You’re beautiful without all of it!” another begged.
“Sick of the duck face. Strike another pose please,” a follower said. “What happened to your face? What happened to your lips? You used to be so real,” another lamented.
What do you think of Khloe’s lips? Sound off in the comments!
Photo credit: INSTARImages
