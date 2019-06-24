Star Magazine logo

Khloe Kardashian

Who Is That?

Fans Slam Khloe Kardashian After She Posts Unrecognizable Selfie

Did the reality star get a nose job?

Khloe Kardashian

Khloe Kardashian shared a new, sexy selfie, but some fans were not feeling the photo. They flooded her comments to point out how unrecognizable she looked. Some even speculated that she got a nose job!

In the photo, Khloe is turned away from the camera, pouting her lips. Her skin is super tanned and she wears heavy makeup.
She captioned it with the paw print emoji. Best friend Malika Haqq commented, “Meow.”

But other comments were much less kind. One person wrote, “Where is Khloé? This picture isn’t her.”

“Is this Kim or Khloe, I can’t tell,” another person said. Other followers chimed in to say that at first they couldn’t tell which Kardashian they were looking at.

“What happened to your nose?” one person asked about her noticeably smaller nose.

“Giiiiirl I adore you, but what the hell did you do to your nose?” another fan asked.

The Good American designer has been criticized in the past for over-editing her photos. She even has used filters on pics of baby True, 14 months.
What do you think of Khloe’s selfie? Sound off in the comments!

