Fans Slam Khloe Kardashian After She Posts Unrecognizable Selfie

Who Is That?

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Khloe Kardashian shared a new, sexy selfie, but some fans were not feeling the photo. They flooded her comments to point out how unrecognizable she looked. Some even speculated that she got a nose job!