[Kim Kardashian] Poses Doggy Style In Nothing But Glitter & A Thong

The shoot was to promote her new highlighter and glosses , which she named after her husband Kanye West’s Song, Ultralight Beam.

The new additions to the line launched on December 1st.

In the video a nude Kim covered in glitter is seen posing on her hands and knees on the floor while staff held her long blonde ponytail in the air and dropped it in perfect timing with the camera clicks.

She also captured a visual of the insane amount of shimmering powder that was used. She showed an image of herself in a mirror then turned the camera to a glitter covered ground.