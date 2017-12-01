STAR Pays for Scoops!

Click here!

Send us your scoop!

or call (800) 609-8312

X-Rated!

[Kim Kardashian] Poses Doggy Style In Nothing But Glitter & A Thong

Click through the gallery to see the raunchy shoot.

By ,

View gallery 6
[Kim Kardashian] Poses Doggy Style In Nothing But Glitter & A Thong
1 of 6
Kim Kardashian posted some more behind the scenes footage from her Ultralight Beam photo shoot to her Snapchat on Thursday.
The shoot was to promote her new highlighter and glosses, which she named after her husband Kanye West’s Song, Ultralight Beam.
The new additions to the line launched on December 1st.
In the video a nude Kim covered in glitter is seen posing on her hands and knees on the floor while staff held her long blonde ponytail in the air and dropped it in perfect timing with the camera clicks.
She also captured a visual of the insane amount of shimmering powder that was used. She showed an image of herself in a mirror then turned the camera to a glitter covered ground.
The reality star continued her racy shoot with various sexy poses showing off her naked body.
Filed under: , ,
Comments