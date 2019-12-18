Inside The Kylie Cosmetics & KKW Beauty Holiday Party!

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner threw a lavish, joint Christmas party for the employees at their respective beauty companies — KKW Beauty and Kylie Cosmetics. Mom Kris Jenner and her boyfriend Corey Gamble were also in attendance on Tuesday, December 17 to celebrate.

The party was held at celebrity hotspot Nobu in Malibu. Kim, 39, shared videos from inside the gathering, including one of all the place settings. Instead of name cards, each dish had a gingerbread man next to it frosted with the corresponding guest’s name. The tables were covered in festive decorations, including poinsettia plants and a fun, tinsel head pieces for everyone to wear.

Kim showed up to the event in an all-purple look. She wore a skintight, purple mini dress that hugged all her curves. She paired it with matching, shiny tights and thigh-high iridescent purple boots.