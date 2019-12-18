Inside The Kylie Cosmetics & KKW Beauty Holiday Party!

Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner threw a lavish, joint Christmas party for the employees at their respective beauty companies — KKW Beauty and Kylie Cosmetics. Mom Kris Jenner and her boyfriend Corey Gamble were also in attendance on Tuesday, December 17 to celebrate.
The party was held at celebrity hotspot Nobu in Malibu. Kim, 39, shared videos from inside the gathering, including one of all the place settings. Instead of name cards, each dish had a gingerbread man next to it frosted with the corresponding guest’s name. The tables were covered in festive decorations, including poinsettia plants and a fun, tinsel head pieces for everyone to wear.
Kim showed up to the event in an all-purple look. She wore a skintight, purple mini dress that hugged all her curves. She paired it with matching, shiny tights and thigh-high iridescent purple boots.
1 of 7
Meanwhile, Kylie, 22, also went with a monochromatic look, choosing all brown items. She wore a shiny bodysuit with a huge leather trench coat over it. For accessories, she chose brown boots and a brown crocodile Hermès bag.
Photo credit: Kim Kardashian / Instagram
2 of 7
Kris, 64, upped the glamour in a silk magenta dress. She wore an elaborate velvet jacket on top, which she cinched with a chunky belt. She finished the look with nude fishnet tights and black sandals.
Photo credit: Kim Kardashian / Instagram
3 of 7
Corey, 39, rocked burgundy sweatpants with a gray sweatshirt. He dressed up the look with a black coat with a fur collar.
Photo credit: Kim Kardashian / Instagram
4 of 7
Kim shared a video of Kris giving an emotional speech. Holding back tears, the momager said, “When we started out, and KKW Beauty was just a dream for a minute, and then we became one big family, it makes me so proud. I am bursting with pride for my daughters who I’m so proud of.”
Photo credit: INSTARImages
5 of 7
She thanked all the employees, saying, “You can’t do it alone. It’s because of this beautiful amazing team that we’re here tonight. Each and every one of you are so appreciated and so loved and we’re so grateful for every single thing you all do.”
Photo credit: INSTARImages
6 of 7
Photo credit: Kim Kardashian / Instagram
7 of 7
What do you think of the holiday party? Sound off in the comments!
Photo credit: INSTARImages
Meanwhile, Kylie, 22, also went with a monochromatic look, choosing all brown items. She wore a shiny bodysuit with a huge leather trench coat over it. For accessories, she chose brown boots and a brown crocodile Hermès bag.
Photo credit: Kim Kardashian / Instagram
Kris, 64, upped the glamour in a silk magenta dress. She wore an elaborate velvet jacket on top, which she cinched with a chunky belt. She finished the look with nude fishnet tights and black sandals.
Photo credit: Kim Kardashian / Instagram
Corey, 39, rocked burgundy sweatpants with a gray sweatshirt. He dressed up the look with a black coat with a fur collar.
Photo credit: Kim Kardashian / Instagram
Kim shared a video of Kris giving an emotional speech. Holding back tears, the momager said, “When we started out, and KKW Beauty was just a dream for a minute, and then we became one big family, it makes me so proud. I am bursting with pride for my daughters who I’m so proud of.”
Photo credit: INSTARImages
She thanked all the employees, saying, “You can’t do it alone. It’s because of this beautiful amazing team that we’re here tonight. Each and every one of you are so appreciated and so loved and we’re so grateful for every single thing you all do.”
Photo credit: INSTARImages
Photo credit: Kim Kardashian / Instagram
What do you think of the holiday party? Sound off in the comments!
Photo credit: INSTARImages