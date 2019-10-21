Kim Kardashian & Kanye West Renew Their Vows After Psalm’s Birth

Kim Kardashian wanted to celebrate her fifth wedding anniversary with husband Kanye West by renewing their vows. The special ceremony came just a few weeks after the couple welcomed their fourth child, baby Psalm, via surrogate on May 10. Kim, 39, gave fans a look at their intimate, emotional ceremony during the October 20 episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians.

In the episode, Kim and Kanye, 42, celebrated Psalm’s birth. “Our surrogate is so amazing. She had the easiest delivery. She pushed literally maybe one time. Kourtney and Kanye were in the room with me,” Kim explained.

The KKW Beauty mogul also said the couple won’t have any more children. “I feel so complete. I really do feel like four [kids] is the perfect number for me. I feel so full in the best way, but I’m done,” she explained. Kim and Kanye also have North, 6, Saint, 3, and Chicago, 20 months