Kim Kardashian & Kanye West Renew Their Vows After Psalm’s Birth

Kim Kardashian wanted to celebrate her fifth wedding anniversary with husband Kanye West by renewing their vows. The special ceremony came just a few weeks after the couple welcomed their fourth child, baby Psalm, via surrogate on May 10. Kim, 39, gave fans a look at their intimate, emotional ceremony during the October 20 episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians.
In the episode, Kim and Kanye, 42, celebrated Psalm’s birth. “Our surrogate is so amazing. She had the easiest delivery. She pushed literally maybe one time. Kourtney and Kanye were in the room with me,” Kim explained.
The KKW Beauty mogul also said the couple won’t have any more children. “I feel so complete. I really do feel like four [kids] is the perfect number for me. I feel so full in the best way, but I’m done,” she explained. Kim and Kanye also have North, 6, Saint, 3, and Chicago, 20 months
Kim also revealed that her youngest son almost had a completely different name. “His name was going to Ye, but Kanye didn’t like Ye because Ye it doesn’t mean anything,” she said. “We looked up every name in the bible that had Ye in the beginning, and the only name was Yehezkel, and Kylie
called at the last second and was like, ‘No!’ Psalm and Saint sound good together.”
After Psalm’s birth, Kim was feeling super appreciative of her husband. “Kanye knows that I’ve had such anxiety with the new baby and everything going on. He’s stepped up so much and has been the most amazing dad, playing all the games with the kids and things like that,” she said.
“Even though the baby just got here and we’re adjusting to being a family of six now, we have our five year wedding anniversary coming up, which is just so crazy to think — four kids in five years,” she continued. She decided she’d surprise her husband with a vow renewal.
“I just want to plan something special and take charge of this, so I thought we’d just do something fun and sweet in our backyard and make more of a memory. Five years and infinity to go!” she joked.
But Kim realized that her husband was working on anniversary plans of his own, so she eventually had to spoil the surprise so they didn’t end up double booked. Still, she was super excited for the big day.
“I think it’s so special that all four of our kids are here,” she said. “It’ll just be really sweet, and I’m excited that everyone is coming over.”
They renewed their vows in the backyard, without the cameras filming. The only people in attendance were family.
Kim also confessed that, for their 2014 wedding, she was too nervous to write her vows, but she felt sure enough penning them herself this time around. She previewed her words for the cameras: “You are my husband. You are my best friend. My biggest believer and my one true love.”
During the episode, Kim retweeted some fans who supported her decision to cut the cameras for the ceremony. “I love that we didn’t get to see the vow renewal! Like what a nice balance between being private but also showing us so much. We got so many cute moments with Kim and the kids,” one wrote.
This might not have been the first time Kimye renewed their vows. Us Weekly
reported in 2015 that they were planning on renewing their vows at the Eiffel Tower
for their first wedding anniversary.
This might not have been the first time Kimye renewed their vows. Us Weekly
reported in 2015 that they were planning on renewing their vows at the Eiffel Tower
for their first wedding anniversary.
The curse even affected Kim’s own family: Kris
and Caitlyn Jenner
renewed their vows before Kris filed for divorce, and Khloe
and Lamar Odom
renewed their vows on their first wedding anniversary. They split in 2013.
