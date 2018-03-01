STAR Pays for Scoops!

Kim Kardashian Curses Everyone Out For Making Fun Of Her Hair

'F*** outta here with that wig s***.'

Credit: Getty Images

Kim Kardashian Curses Everyone Out For Making Fun Of Her Hair
Kim Kardashian took to Snapchat to let fans know that her newly dyed pink hair is not a wig!
The Keeping up with the Kardashian star is so fed up that she dropped a couple F bombs and a sugar, honey, Ice, Tea in a clip where she claims that she is not lying about her hair.
"You guys, if I see one more person saying I'm wearing a wig and think that I'm lying ... I just don't get it," Kim said in a video posted on Snapchat. "Why would I lie about wearing a wig?"
The reality star then went on to tug at her roots, saying, “This is my hair, there is no wig. I dyed my hair, guys. It’s like, how is it such a crazy thought?”
“F*** outta here with that wig s***!” she concluded.
Earlier this week, the KKW beauty founder also said via Twitter: “I don’t really do wigs. It’s real.”
