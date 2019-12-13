Kim Kardashian Finally Reveals Her Annual Christmas Card

Kim Kardashian debuted her family’s 2019 Christmas card, and it’s different from the ones she’s done in the past! The photo that the 39-year-old reality star posted on Twitter was super casual, and featured only her immediate family! It’s a stark contrast to the lavish productions of years past that usually included the whole KarJenner clan.
In the photo, Kim and husband Kanye West posed with their four kids: North, 6, Saint, 4, Chicago, 23 months, and Psalm, 7 months. The whole family, who were sitting on the steps in their monochrome home, wore matching gray sweatsuits, though Kanye, 42, paired his pants with a fluffy white sweater instead of a gray top. The clothes were similar to ones from his Yeezy clothing line
Kim, wearing a hooded sweatshirt, held baby Psalm in her lap, while Kanye had Chicago propped up on his knee. North and Saint were sitting on the stairs, and Saint in particular was sporting a huge grin for the camera.
On Twitter, the KKW Beauty mogul captioned the pic, “The West Family Christmas Card 2019.” But it was a big departure from the Christmas photos the family has taken in previous years.
The pictures grabbed fans’ attention because Kylie, now 22, was hiding her pregnancy with baby Stormi
at the time. Followers speculated that Kim might post a photo of Kylie and her bump on Christmas day, but she never did.
Fans will have to wait and see if the other KarJenner sisters put out their own Christmas photos.
