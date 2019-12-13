Star Magazine logo

-PICTURED: Kris Jenner, Kourtney Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, Kim Kardashian West

Ho Ho Ho!

Kim Kardashian Finally Reveals Her Annual Christmas Card

It’s quite different from previous years!

Credit: INSTARImages

Kim Kardashian debuted her family’s 2019 Christmas card, and it’s different from the ones she’s done in the past! The photo that the 39-year-old reality star posted on Twitter was super casual, and featured only her immediate family! It’s a stark contrast to the lavish productions of years past that usually included the whole KarJenner clan.

In the photo, Kim and husband Kanye West posed with their four kids: North, 6, Saint, 4, Chicago, 23 months, and Psalm, 7 months. The whole family, who were sitting on the steps in their monochrome home, wore matching gray sweatsuits, though Kanye, 42, paired his pants with a fluffy white sweater instead of a gray top. The clothes were similar to ones from his Yeezy clothing line

Kim, wearing a hooded sweatshirt, held baby Psalm in her lap, while Kanye had Chicago propped up on his knee. North and Saint were sitting on the stairs, and Saint in particular was sporting a huge grin for the camera.

Fans were quick to notice that it seemed that the kids — particularly North — had been edited into the photo. The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star has previously admitted that she uses editing to get group shots of her family when the kids don’t all behave at the same time.
On Twitter, the KKW Beauty mogul captioned the pic, “The West Family Christmas Card 2019.” But it was a big departure from the Christmas photos the family has taken in previous years.
In Christmas 2018, the card featured Kim, Khloe, Kourtney, and Kylie with all their kids plus Rob’s daughter Dream. Kris and Kendall missed out on the annual tradition.
In 2017, Kim slowly revealed pieces of the Christmas card throughout December, posting a new photo of the family every day.
The pictures grabbed fans’ attention because Kylie, now 22, was hiding her pregnancy with baby Stormi at the time. Followers speculated that Kim might post a photo of Kylie and her bump on Christmas day, but she never did.
In previous years, the family took very high-concept, glamorous photos. But Kim has said that as their lives have gotten busier — especially thanks to the kids — it’s become too logistically complicated to do a photo together.

Fans will have to wait and see if the other KarJenner sisters put out their own Christmas photos.

