Kim Kardashian Finally Reveals Her Annual Christmas Card

Kim Kardashian debuted her family’s 2019 Christmas card, and it’s different from the ones she’s done in the past! The photo that the 39-year-old reality star posted on Twitter was super casual, and featured only her immediate family! It’s a stark contrast to the lavish productions of years past that usually included the whole KarJenner clan.

In the photo, Kim and husband Kanye West posed with their four kids: North, 6, Saint, 4, Chicago, 23 months, and Psalm, 7 months. The whole family, who were sitting on the steps in their monochrome home, wore matching gray sweatsuits, though Kanye, 42, paired his pants with a fluffy white sweater instead of a gray top. The clothes were similar to ones from his Yeezy clothing line

Kim, wearing a hooded sweatshirt, held baby Psalm in her lap, while Kanye had Chicago propped up on his knee. North and Saint were sitting on the stairs, and Saint in particular was sporting a huge grin for the camera.