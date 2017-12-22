Day 22: Kim Kardashian's 25 Days Of Christmas Featuring Kanye & Saint

Kim Kardashian is in charge of the family’s annual Christmas card tradition, and as if fans weren’t already anxious over the big reveal, the reality star has decided to up the anticipation by unveiling portions of the card throughout the month. This yearis in charge of the family’s annual Christmas card tradition, and as if fans weren’t already anxious over the big reveal, the reality star has decided to up the anticipation by unveiling portions of the card throughout the month.

The “25 days of Christmas” countdown started on Dec.1 with the youngest member of the clan, Kim and husband Kanye West’s son, Saint West. The two-year-old is pictured shirtless and wearing denim jeans, as he stands amongst boxes gift wrapped in brown paper and white ribbons. A tree is seen on the opposite side of the frame.

Day 2 featured Saint’s big sister, North. The KKW founder’s firstborn is wearing a white tank top and looking up at her mother, who is also wearing a white tank top and denim jeans. North’s curly black hair is left natural and cascades down her back.

Kourtney Kardashian’s youngest son Reign Disick was the star of Day 3. The reality star shared the image to social media and captioned it, “my little drummer boy 25 DAYS OF CHRISTMAS.” Reign is pictured shirtless with his hair covering his face as he looks off into the distance.

Kourtney also shared a “Day 4” teaser to her social media account, which featured North and Kim seated against a white background.

With six (soon to be nine) mini Kar-Jenners to choose from, it appears that Kim is debuting the children first on the card. On Dec. 5, Saint was featured for the second time as the star of Day 5, which also happened to be the 2-year-old's birthday.

“Day 5- HAPPY BIRTHDAY to my beautiful boy Saint! I love you so much!!!” the soon to be mother-of-three captioned the sweet pic.

Unlike in the first picture posted of Kanye and Kim’s son, this one is a close-up. The toddler, still shirtless and in blue jeans, stares straight into the camera with his hair in cornrows as he holds one of the gift-wrapped presents first seen in the “Day 1” post.

Momager Kris Jenner posted "DAY 6" on both her Twitter and Instagram accounts. In the picture, Kourtney is seen seated on the floor and surrounded by her three children- Mason, 7, Penelope, 5, and Reign, 2. The son of Scott Disick and Kourtney is pantsless and appears to be chasing his younger sister P, as the baby of the gang is standing by himself off to the side of the photo wearing white overalls and shirtless underneath.

The day of rest, a.k.a Day 7, featured Kim and her daughter North for the third time. The mother-daughter duo can be seen laying on the floor as the mom-of-two cuddles her firstborn who is seen resting on her chest with her legs interlocked around her mother's. Edges of a tree tease at the opposite side of the frame while Kim points up towards the sky.

DAY 8! North and her brother Saint are pictured standing in front of their mother. Saint is facing Kim as he grabs her legs and looks over his right shoulder, while North faces the camera head-on in a denim jacket. In the background, making her first almost debut on the card is Kim's grandmother. She is seated on a white box, barefoot, wearing blue jeans and a white turtleneck. It is the first time the Kardashian's grandma has been featured on the card since 1989.

Day 9 featured Mason for the second time, who was captured in the same pose as his first debut on the card, while Blac Chyna and Rob's daughter Dream made her first appearance. The 1-year-old looked adorable as she posed in a white shirt with her tongue sticking out.

Penelope was the star of day 10. She is pictured in a white tank top and blue jeans laying on her stomach with her face being held up by her hand.

Despite previously stating that this year's card would only feature women and children, Kim threw fans for a loop on Day 11. Kanye West appeared on the card and is seen standing behind his wife. The picture of the couple is only from the waist down, but it is evident that it is the rapper because of his identifiable tattoos.

On 12th day of Christmas, Kendall Jenner was featured on the catalog card. The model, clad in a white tank top and blue jeans is seen laying on the floor, and in her element as she comfortably posed for the camera, giving fans her best model face.

Day 13 featured over half a dozen Kar-Jenners. Reign is the focus of the picture, while Mason, North, Saint, Kim, Kris, grandma MJ, Khloe and Dream huddle in the all white background. Fans were shocked to see Khole, who is expecting her first child with Tristan Thompson, make her debut this early on. They engaged in an "is she or isn’t she" pregnancy debate in the comments section.

Day 14 marked both of Kourtney and Scott's son's birthdays. Reign turned 3 on Dec. 14th and Mason celebrated his eighth year.

Only ten more days till Christmas! Day 15 featured Kim, her husband Kanye and her son Saint. North was not in the picture.

The West took over Day 16 with a family portrait. Kim is seen holding her daughter North's hand as Kanye holds son Saint's hand. The family of four is soon to be a family of five as the couple is expecting their third child via surrogate within the coming weeks.

Kris Jenner, Baby Dream, Khloe Kardashian and MJ were the stars of Day 17. In the photo Kris’ mom is sitting in the background, as Kris and Khloe squat behind Dream to support her as she stands and strikes a pose. The four women are all smiles in this adorable pic.

Day 18! Kanye & North look adorable as the rapper swings his daughter in the air. The daddy daughter duo are all smiles as they have some fun next to a nearby Christmas tree.

Day 19 features Reign, North, Penelope and Mason running and playing as their seated moms grandmother, great grandmother and aunt, Khloe Kardashian (who is holding Dream in her lap) look on and admire their little ones.

Five more days till Christmas and the big debut! Day 20 pictured M.J seated in the center of her standing grandchildren—Kim, who is holding Saint, Kourtney, who has her arm wrapped around her grandmother, and Khloe who is holding Dream. In this shot the much talked about midsections of the sisters are the focal point, and Khloe’s pregnant camel toe is in plain view.

Day 21 featuring the West! Kim is seated as her daughter stands in front of her and looks up towards the sky. Crouching beside them is Kanye, cradling his son Saint between his legs.

"DAY 22- MY BOYS," Kim captioned the photo of her husband Kanye lifting up their son Saint in the air. Kanye is all smiles as he affectionately gazes at his son.

Meanwhile, fans are wondering if the Christmas card, shot by photographer Eli Linnetz, will eventually lead up to the official announcement of Kylie Jenner and Khloe’s pregnancies.