Kanye West Buys Another Wyoming Ranch For $14 Million!

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Kanye West has bought another multi-million dollar ranch in Wyoming, three months after he purchased his first one!

In August, Kanye, 42, bought a $14 million ranch in Cody, Wyoming. Now, according to the Greyball Standard, the Jesus Is King rapper has purchased the Bighorn Mountain Ranch for another $14 million. People also confirmed that he bought a large warehouse in Cody.

Bighorn Mountain Ranch spans approximately 6,713 acres. According to its property listing on Hayden Outdoors, it “consists of excellent cabins and lodges, rolling grass-covered hills, and meadows that are cut by deep tree-covered canyons and game-filled bluffs.”

The land, which used to be family owned, is surrounded by BLM and National Forest lands. The ranch was founded in 1906 and is 80 miles from the first Wyoming property Kanye bought, Monster Lake Ranch.

Bighorn Mountain Ranch consists of multiple cabins, including a five-bedroom, four-bathroom log home and a cookhouse cabin. It also has two heated helicopter pads, a sauna and thousands of roaming livestock and wildlife.