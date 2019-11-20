Kanye West Buys Another Wyoming Ranch For $14 Million!

Kanye West has bought another multi-million dollar ranch in Wyoming, three months after he purchased his first one!
In August, Kanye, 42, bought a $14 million ranch in Cody, Wyoming. Now, according to the Greyball Standard, the Jesus Is King rapper has purchased the Bighorn Mountain Ranch for another $14 million. People also confirmed that he bought a large warehouse in Cody.
Bighorn Mountain Ranch spans approximately 6,713 acres. According to its property listing on Hayden Outdoors, it “consists of excellent cabins and lodges, rolling grass-covered hills, and meadows that are cut by deep tree-covered canyons and game-filled bluffs.”
The land, which used to be family owned, is surrounded by BLM and National Forest lands. The ranch was founded in 1906 and is 80 miles from the first Wyoming property Kanye bought, Monster Lake Ranch.
Bighorn Mountain Ranch consists of multiple cabins, including a five-bedroom, four-bathroom log home and a cookhouse cabin. It also has two heated helicopter pads, a sauna and thousands of roaming livestock and wildlife.
“We are looking for someone who is passionate about the land and the wildlife that wants to begin this ranches next ‘generation’ of stewards,” the real estate listing read.
The first ranch Kanye bought is smaller, coming in at over 4,500 acres. The Chicago native reportedly paid the same price, $14 million, for it.
Kanye’s wife, Kim Kardashian
, has said they do plan on leaving California for Wyoming.
“In my mind I’m already living in those 10 years,” the 39-year-old told Kanye earlier this year when he interviewed her for Vogue Arabia
. “I see us living on a ranch in Wyoming, occasionally going to Palm Springs and our home in Los Angeles — and becoming a lawyer.”
In September, she told Jimmy Fallon
during an appearance on The Tonight Show
, “We love Wyoming, it’s always been such an amazing place. “My husband did just buy a ranch there, and his dream and his vision is to move there.”
“It’s like, the prettiest place you’ve seen in your entire life. Even my sisters, everyone, we’ve had this dream of getting a ranch and just spending our summers there and getting away,” she said, before admitting that it’s logistically difficult to bring their family of six out there frequently.
The couple have four kids: daughters North, 6, and Chicago, 22 months, and sons Saint, 3, and Psalm, 6 months.
Though Kim and Kanye love Wyoming, the locals don’t necessarily love them back
. The Public Information Officer for the Cody Police Department in Wyoming told RadarOnline.com in September, “Residents are set in their ways. It’ll be a learning curve for them to get used to the way people are around here.”
“It is a quiet place. There are some who are upset about the move,” he explained. “Some are apprehensive. Because of their notoriety and headlines, people are scratching their heads. People don’t like when you move from out of state and try to change the way the people are around here. The residents are down to earth and private.”
Kanye first fell in love with the state when he flew out friends and collaborators to a ranch to work on his 2018 album, Ye.
