Jenni ‘JWoww’ Farley Dumps BF Zack Clayton Carpinello After He Hits On Angelina Pivarnick

Jenni “JWoww” Farley has broken up with boyfriend Zack Clayton Carpinello after a new episode of Jersey Shore Family Vacation showed him flirting with Angelina Pivarnick. Jenni posted an emotional Instagram caption about the betrayal and a source told Us Weekly that she ultimately “ended the relationship.”
On October 10, Jenni, 33, wrote on Instagram, “After seeing tonight’s episode I’m pretty hurt. I feel disrespected by someone I called a friend and by someone who stated they loved me.”
In the episode, Zach, 24, was flirting with Angelina, 33. While Jenni was seemingly passed out on the couch, he hugged Angelina and touched her butt. A trailer for the rest of the season showed Angelina telling her fiancé, Chris Larangeira, that Zack hit on her. Later in the footage, Jenni got into a fight with Angelina about the allegation. “How much do you commit to a lie?” she asked, furious.
1 of 7
Jenni explained on Instagram, “For 5 months I was kept in the dark about this. For 5 months I was naive, probably laughed at and made into a storyline that will forever haunt me. My heart hurts on so many levels. One thing I learned from tonight’s episode is know your value. Don’t ever lower your standards.”
2 of 7
It seems that Jenni thought Angelina was lying and was not aware that there was footage that proved Zack had done exactly what the reality star claimed.
Photo credit: MEGA
3 of 7
JWoww and Zack started dating this March. In September 2018, Jenni split from her husband, Roger Mathews
, after three years of marriage. Jenni and Roger, 44, share two children: Meilani
, 5, and Greyson
, 3. The former couple finalized their divorce this August.
Photo credit: MEGA
4 of 7
5 of 7
She also bragged about their sex life
in previous episodes of Jersey Shore Family Vacation
. She said they had “lots and lots and lots of sex” and that she had to ice her lady parts after their vigorous sessions
Photo credit: INSTARImages
6 of 7
“I'm about to put myself in the hospital,” Jenni joked at the time.
Photo credit: MEGA
7 of 7
Jersey Shore: Family Vacation airs Thursdays at 8 p.m. on MTV.
Photo credit: INSTARImages
Jenni explained on Instagram, “For 5 months I was kept in the dark about this. For 5 months I was naive, probably laughed at and made into a storyline that will forever haunt me. My heart hurts on so many levels. One thing I learned from tonight’s episode is know your value. Don’t ever lower your standards.”
It seems that Jenni thought Angelina was lying and was not aware that there was footage that proved Zack had done exactly what the reality star claimed.
JWoww and Zack started dating this March. In September 2018, Jenni split from her husband, Roger Mathews
, after three years of marriage. Jenni and Roger, 44, share two children: Meilani
, 5, and Greyson
, 3. The former couple finalized their divorce this August.
She also bragged about their sex life
in previous episodes of Jersey Shore Family Vacation
. She said they had “lots and lots and lots of sex” and that she had to ice her lady parts after their vigorous sessions
Photo credit: INSTARImages
“I'm about to put myself in the hospital,” Jenni joked at the time.
Jersey Shore: Family Vacation airs Thursdays at 8 p.m. on MTV.
Photo credit: INSTARImages