Jenni ‘JWoww’ Farley Dumps BF Zack Clayton Carpinello After He Hits On Angelina Pivarnick

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Jenni “JWoww” Farley has broken up with boyfriend Zack Clayton Carpinello after a new episode of Jersey Shore Family Vacation showed him flirting with Angelina Pivarnick. Jenni posted an emotional Instagram caption about the betrayal and a source told Us Weekly that she ultimately “ended the relationship.”

On October 10, Jenni, 33, wrote on Instagram, “After seeing tonight’s episode I’m pretty hurt. I feel disrespected by someone I called a friend and by someone who stated they loved me.”

In the episode, Zach, 24, was flirting with Angelina, 33. While Jenni was seemingly passed out on the couch, he hugged Angelina and touched her butt. A trailer for the rest of the season showed Angelina telling her fiancé, Chris Larangeira, that Zack hit on her. Later in the footage, Jenni got into a fight with Angelina about the allegation. “How much do you commit to a lie?” she asked, furious.