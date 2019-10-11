Star Magazine logo

STAR Pays for Scoops!

Button which opens 'Send us a scoop' formClick here!

or call (800) 609-8312

-PICTURED: Zack Clayton Carpinello, Jenni "JWoww" Farley

It’s Over

Jenni ‘JWoww’ Farley Dumps BF Zack Clayton Carpinello After He Hits On Angelina Pivarnick

The ‘Jersey Shore’ star was done after she saw the footage.

By ,

-PICTURED: Zack Clayton Carpinello, Jenni "JWoww" Farley

Credit: INSTARImages

View gallery 7

Jenni “JWoww” Farley has broken up with boyfriend Zack Clayton Carpinello after a new episode of Jersey Shore Family Vacation showed him flirting with Angelina Pivarnick. Jenni posted an emotional Instagram caption about the betrayal and a source told Us Weekly that she ultimately “ended the relationship.”

On October 10, Jenni, 33, wrote on Instagram, “After seeing tonight’s episode I’m pretty hurt. I feel disrespected by someone I called a friend and by someone who stated they loved me.”

In the episode, Zach, 24, was flirting with Angelina, 33. While Jenni was seemingly passed out on the couch, he hugged Angelina and touched her butt. A trailer for the rest of the season showed Angelina telling her fiancé, Chris Larangeira, that Zack hit on her. Later in the footage, Jenni got into a fight with Angelina about the allegation. “How much do you commit to a lie?” she asked, furious.

Jenni ‘JWoww’ Farley Dumps BF Zack Clayton Carpinello After He Hits On Angelina Pivarnick
1 of 7
Close gallery
Jenni explained on Instagram, “For 5 months I was kept in the dark about this. For 5 months I was naive, probably laughed at and made into a storyline that will forever haunt me. My heart hurts on so many levels. One thing I learned from tonight’s episode is know your value. Don’t ever lower your standards.”
It seems that Jenni thought Angelina was lying and was not aware that there was footage that proved Zack had done exactly what the reality star claimed.

Photo credit: MEGA

JWoww and Zack started dating this March. In September 2018, Jenni split from her husband, Roger Mathews, after three years of marriage. Jenni and Roger, 44, share two children: Meilani, 5, and Greyson, 3. The former couple finalized their divorce this August.

Photo credit: MEGA

Jenni made a few red carpet appearances with Zack, including appearances at the CMT Awards and the MTV VMAs.

Photo credit: MEGA

She also bragged about their sex life in previous episodes of Jersey Shore Family Vacation. She said they had “lots and lots and lots of sex” and that she had to ice her lady parts after their vigorous sessions

Photo credit: INSTARImages

“I'm about to put myself in the hospital,” Jenni joked at the time.

Photo credit: MEGA

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation airs Thursdays at 8 p.m. on MTV.

Photo credit: INSTARImages

Filed under: ,
Comments

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE