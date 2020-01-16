Justin Bieber Sings Gospel Music With Church Choir: Watch

Justin Bieber was feeling the spirit on Wednesday, January 15. The “Sorry” singer performed during nighttime service at his church, Churchome, in Los Angeles, California. The 25-year-old sang a few songs for the congregation, including “Reckless Love, “Good Good Father” and “Sinking Deep.” His wife, Hailey Baldwin, was in attendance for the emotional service, as was his friend Jaden Smith. Justin and Hailey, 23, have often been spotted attending the Wednesday night service together.
Justin’s performance comes during a busy and potentially difficult time for the singer. Earlier this month, he announced that he’d been diagnosed with Lyme disease, which was contributing to his battle with depression.
“While a lot of people kept saying Justin Bieber looks like s**t, on meth etc. they failed to realize I’ve been recently diagnosed with Lyme disease, not only that but had a serious case of chronic mono which affected my skin, brain function, energy, and overall health,” he wrote on Instagram.
Justin continued, “These things will be explained further in a docuseries I'm putting on YouTube shortly ... you can learn all that I've been battling and OVERCOMING!! It's been a rough couple years but getting the right treatment that will help treat this so far incurable disease and I will be back and better than ever NO CAP.”
The Canadian singer had previously opened up about his mental health in a March 2019 post as he was receiving treatment for depression. He wrote at the time, “Just wanted to keep you guys updated a little bit hopefully what I’m going through will resonate with you guys. Been struggling a lot. Just feeling super disconnected and weird ... I always bounce back so I’m not worried just wanted to reach out and ask for you guys to pray for me. God is faithful and [your] prayers really work thanks ... the most human season I’ve ever been in facing my stuff head on.”
“I have a lot of money, clothes, cars, accolades, achievements, awards and I was still unfulfilled,” he said reflecting on the pressure of being a child star.
“I started doing pretty heavy-duty drugs at 19 and abused all my relationships,” he admitted. “I became resentful, disrespectful to women, and angry. I become distant to everyone who loved me.”
“Now I am navigating the best season of my life, ‘MARRIAGE’!!” he said. That month, he and Hailey had their second wedding.
This month, Justin ended his four-year hiatus from music as he released his new single “Yummy.” In March, he’ll release a new album before starting a North American tour in May.
