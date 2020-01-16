Justin Bieber Sings Gospel Music With Church Choir: Watch

Justin Bieber was feeling the spirit on Wednesday, January 15. The “Sorry” singer performed during nighttime service at his church, Churchome, in Los Angeles, California. The 25-year-old sang a few songs for the congregation, including “Reckless Love, “Good Good Father” and “Sinking Deep.” His wife, Hailey Baldwin, was in attendance for the emotional service, as was his friend Jaden Smith. Justin and Hailey, 23, have often been spotted attending the Wednesday night service together.

Justin’s performance comes during a busy and potentially difficult time for the singer. Earlier this month, he announced that he’d been diagnosed with Lyme disease, which was contributing to his battle with depression.

“While a lot of people kept saying Justin Bieber looks like s**t, on meth etc. they failed to realize I’ve been recently diagnosed with Lyme disease, not only that but had a serious case of chronic mono which affected my skin, brain function, energy, and overall health,” he wrote on Instagram.