Hailey Baldwin Sends Love To Aunt Hilaria After She Suffers Second Miscarriage This Year

Hailey Baldwin took to Instagram to send her love to her grieving aunt Hilaria and uncle Alec on November 11. On Monday, Hilaria announced in a post that she had suffered a miscarriage, four months into her pregnancy. This loss comes just months after Hilaria, 35, miscarried in April.

Hailey, 22, commented on her aunt’s post. “I’m so sorry. Love you guys ❤️,” Hailey, whose dad is Alec’s brother Stephen Baldwin, wrote.

Hilaria shared the heartbreaking news after attending her 20-week scan. “We are very sad to share that today we learned that our baby passed away at 4 months,” she began.

She continued, “We also want you to know that even though we are not ok right now, we will be. We are so lucky with our 4 healthy babies — and we will never lose sight of this.”

“I told Carmen and took this so I could send it to Alec,” she wrote. The post was a video of Hilaria with her 6-year-old daughter. In the clip, Carmen comforted her mom and told her she loved her. She wrapped her in a big hug as Hilaria held back tears.