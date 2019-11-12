Star Magazine logo

-PICTURED: Hilaria Baldwin and Alec Baldwin

Giving Support

Hailey Baldwin Sends Love To Aunt Hilaria After She Suffers Second Miscarriage This Year

Alec Baldwin's wife also lost a pregnancy in April 2019.

Credit: INSTARImages

Hailey Baldwin took to Instagram to send her love to her grieving aunt Hilaria and uncle Alec on November 11. On Monday, Hilaria announced in a post that she had suffered a miscarriage, four months into her pregnancy. This loss comes just months after Hilaria, 35, miscarried in April.

Hailey, 22, commented on her aunt’s post. “I’m so sorry. Love you guys ❤️,” Hailey, whose dad is Alec’s brother Stephen Baldwin, wrote.

Hilaria shared the heartbreaking news after attending her 20-week scan. “We are very sad to share that today we learned that our baby passed away at 4 months,” she began.

She continued, “We also want you to know that even though we are not ok right now, we will be. We are so lucky with our 4 healthy babies — and we will never lose sight of this.”

“I told Carmen and took this so I could send it to Alec,” she wrote. The post was a video of Hilaria with her 6-year-old daughter. In the clip, Carmen comforted her mom and told her she loved her. She wrapped her in a big hug as Hilaria held back tears.

“I guess this is a good way to share it with you too,” she wrote. “I told her that this baby isn’t going to come after all...but we will try very hard to give her a little sister another time.”

Photo credit: INSTARImages

“I’m really devastated right now...I was not expecting this when I went to my scan today. I don’t know what else to say...I’m still in shock and don’t have this all quite clear,” Hilaria explained.
Hilaria and Alec, 61, married in 2012. They have four kids: Carmen, Rafael, 4, Leonardo, 3 and Romeo, 1. Alec also shared daughter Ireland, 24, with his ex-wife, Kim Basinger.
In September, Alec said that they planned on having a fifth child together. At the time, Hilaria claimed she wasn’t currently pregnant. But they announced her pregnancy a few weeks later. Soon after, they revealed she was expecting a girl.

Photo credit: INSTARImages

Hilaria miscarried five months earlier in April. She wrote on Instagram at the time, “O want to share with you that I am most likely experiencing a miscarriage. I always promised myself that if I were to get pregnant again, I would share the news with you guys pretty early, even if that means suffering a public loss.”

Photo credit: INSTARImages

“I want to be a part of the effort to normalize miscarriage and remove the stigma from it. There is so much secrecy during the first trimester. This works for some, but I personally find it to be exhausting,” she explained in part.
Hailey is close with Alec’s daughter Ireland. But Alec and Hilaria skipped her September wedding to Justin Bieber.

Photo credit: INSTARImages

