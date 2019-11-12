Hailey Baldwin took to Instagram to send her love to her grieving aunt Hilaria and uncle Alec on November 11. On Monday, Hilaria announced in a post that she had suffered a miscarriage, four months into her pregnancy. This loss comes just months after Hilaria, 35, miscarried in April.
Hailey, 22, commented on her aunt’s post. “I’m so sorry. Love you guys ❤️,” Hailey, whose dad is Alec’s brother Stephen Baldwin, wrote.
Hilaria shared the heartbreaking news after attending her 20-week scan. “We are very sad to share that today we learned that our baby passed away at 4 months,” she began.
She continued, “We also want you to know that even though we are not ok right now, we will be. We are so lucky with our 4 healthy babies — and we will never lose sight of this.”
“I told Carmen and took this so I could send it to Alec,” she wrote. The post was a video of Hilaria with her 6-year-old daughter. In the clip, Carmen comforted her mom and told her she loved her. She wrapped her in a big hug as Hilaria held back tears.
Hailey Baldwin Sends Love To Aunt Hilaria After She Suffers Second Miscarriage This Year
Hilaria and Alec, 61, married in 2012. They have four kids: Carmen, Rafael, 4, Leonardo, 3 and Romeo, 1. Alec also shared daughter Ireland, 24, with his ex-wife, Kim Basinger.
In September, Alec said that they planned on having a fifth child together. At the time, Hilaria claimed she wasn’t currently pregnant. But they announced her pregnancy a few weeks later. Soon after, they revealed she was expecting a girl.
Hilaria miscarried five months earlier in April. She wrote on Instagram at the time, “O want to share with you that I am most likely experiencing a miscarriage. I always promised myself that if I were to get pregnant again, I would share the news with you guys pretty early, even if that means suffering a public loss.”
“I want to be a part of the effort to normalize miscarriage and remove the stigma from it. There is so much secrecy during the first trimester. This works for some, but I personally find it to be exhausting,” she explained in part.
“I guess this is a good way to share it with you too,” she wrote. “I told her that this baby isn’t going to come after all...but we will try very hard to give her a little sister another time.”
“I’m really devastated right now...I was not expecting this when I went to my scan today. I don’t know what else to say...I’m still in shock and don’t have this all quite clear,” Hilaria explained.
