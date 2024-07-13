Alec Baldwin speaks out for the first time since being overcome with emotion in court room

Alec Baldwin is speaking out hours after his trial was dismissed.

On July 13, Baldwin took to Instagram to share a picture of himself sitting in the courtroom, and spoke on the gratitude he’s feeling.

“There are too many people who have supported me to thank just now,” Baldwin wrote on Instagram. “To all of you, you will never know how much I appreciate your kindness toward my family.”

Fans took to the comment section to offer their continued support.

“We always knew you would never, ever, want harm to come to anyone! Be gentle with yourself and take time to heal and enjoy life. You are loved Alec,” one fan wrote.

“So glad you and your family can appropriately heal from this tragic accident. You did not deserve to be dragged through the mud,” another person added.

“So happy for you and your family with this just outcome, Alec.”

As Mamas Uncut previously reported on July 12, hours after Alec Baldwin’s attorneys accused the prosecution of hiding evidence, the actor’s trial has come to a shocking end.

According to multiple reports, the judge has dismissed Baldwin’s trial, siding with the actor’s attorneys. As NBC reported, the defense “argued that prosecutors hid evidence about ammunition that may be linked to the fatal shooting of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the set of the movie she and Baldwin were working on.

“The sanction of dismissal is the only warranted remedy,” said First Judicial District Judge Mary Marlowe Sommer when announcing her decision.

NBC reported that Baldwin “sobbed and put his face in his hands” as he listened to the judge. Summer’s decision to dismiss comes after she denied multiple dismissal attempt leading up to the case.

