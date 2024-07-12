Judge Makes Shocking Final Decision in Alec Baldwin’s Manslaughter Trial

Hours after Alec Baldwin’s attorneys accused the prosecution of hiding evidence, the actor’s trial has come to a shocking end.

According to multiple reports, the judge has dismissed Baldwin’s trial, siding with the actor’s attorneys. As NBC reported, the defense “argued that prosecutors hid evidence about ammunition that may be linked to the fatal shooting of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the set of the movie she and Baldwin were working on.

“The sanction of dismissal is the only warranted remedy,” said First Judicial District Judge Mary Marlowe Sommer when announcing her decision.

NBC reported that Baldwin “sobbed and put his face in his hands” as he listened to the judge. Summer’s decision to dismiss comes after she denied multiple dismissal attempt leading up to the case.

Original report: Alec Baldwin’s manslaughter case is set to move forward.

This news comes after NBC News reported that a judge “rejected a motion to dismiss the case.” As a result, the trial is set to begin in July.

A little more than a week after he was hit with new charges, Alec Baldwin has pleaded not guilty to involuntary manslaughter in the shooting death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins back in January 2024.

“Although Alec Baldwin repeatedly denies pulling the trigger, given the tests, findings and observations reported here, the trigger had to be pulled or depressed sufficiently to release the fully cocked or retracted hammer of the evidence revolver,” the prosecutors’ report concluded.

A source with knowledge of how Alec Baldwin is handling the recent indictment is talking with People.

As People reports, the source claims that the Baldwins, including Alec’s wife Hilaria, are “stressed” over the latest charges. “They had a great Christmas and New Year. Hilaria also just turned 40. This is not how they wanted to start the new year,” the source told People.

“It’s stressful for Hilaria. It’s frustrating for them both that Alec is being recharged. They knew there was a possibility there would be a new indictment. The back and forth is hard. It’s very stressful.”

On Friday, January 19, a New Mexico grand jury indicted actor Alec Baldwin on charges of involuntary manslaughter in the shooting death of Halyna Hutchins.

This is the second time Baldwin was charged with involuntary manslaughter, the first coming a year ago in January 2023. However, the charges were initially dropped in April.

If Baldwin is found guilty, he could face 18 months in prison. “We look forward to our day in court,” Baldwin’s attorneys, Luke Nikas and Alex Spiro, said in a statement on Friday.

New video exclusively obtained by NBC News revealed Alec Baldwin’s behavior on the set of Rust. The videos also show Baldwin handling prop guns on set.

During the clips, Baldwin is seen exercising care and caution while on set while also worrying about the safety of others on the crew regardless of when prop weapons are being used.

As NBC News reported on TikTok, “A series of videos exclusively obtained by NBC News shows Alec Baldwin handling a prop gun and interacting with crew members while filming scenes for ‘Rust.’ The footage was taken days before Baldwin’s prop gun fired a live round of ammunition on set, killing cinematographer Halyna Hutchins.”

Alec Baldwin Could Face New Criminal Charges Over 2021 Death on Set of ‘Rust’

Alec Baldwin isn’t in the clear. The 65-year-old actor could be re-charged with involuntary manslaughter in connection with the October 2021 death of Halyna Hutchins – this coming nearly six months after his initial charges were dismissed. NBC News was the first to report the New Mexico prosecutors’ intent.

According to their sources, Baldwin’s case will be heard by a grand jury sometime in mid-November. While there have been ‘recent discussions of a plea deal’ that would knock Baldwin’s charge down to a petty misdemeanor, that deal was rescinded over the weekend and those discussions have stopped.

For those who don’t remember, Hutchins passed away when a prop gun – which was given to Baldwin – was accidentally discharged with live ammunition in it. There has been an ongoing debate online and in the courts on who is to blame for Hutchins’ tragic death. As of today, Baldwin has yet to be convicted.

“It is unfortunate that a terrible tragedy has been turned into this misguided prosecution. “We will answer any charges in court,” Luke Nikas and Alex Spiro – two of Baldwin’s lawyers – wrote in a statement. If convicted of the involuntary manslaughter charge, Alec Baldwin could face up to 18 months in prison.

NBC News is also reporting that, while prosecutors have reason to believe the gun wasn’t modified in any way prior to the shooting, they did end up finding ‘new evidence that they believe connects Baldwin to recklessness around safety standards on the set.’ Now, Baldwin’s case is in the hands of a grand jury.

In April, when the charges were dismissed by New Mexico prosecutors, MamasUncut reported that Baldwin was ‘being dismissed without prejudice’ – which opened the door for charges to get refiled if they were to find new evidence. While that hasn’t officially happened yet, we appear to be headed that way.

Of course, Alec isn’t the only one facing charges in connection with Hutchins’ death. The film’s armorer, Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, is also facing an involuntary manslaughter charge and has a trial scheduled for February 21, 2024. David Halls, the film’s assistant director, entered a plea agreement earlier this year.

Alec Baldwin Could Face First Legal Defeat in Nearly a Year

If Alec Baldwin were to be re-charged with involuntary manslaughter, it would mark his first major legal defeat in nearly a year – though it wouldn’t be the end of the world. Being charged of a crime and being convicted of a crime are two completely different things – being charged doesn’t mean you’ll be convicted.

With that said, the recent news comes after a series of legal wins for Baldwin and his team. In February, his criminal charges were officially downgraded when prosecutors decided to remove the five-year mandatory firearm enhancement – a law that didn’t exist when the shooting took place in October 2021.

His legal team received another legal win when special prosecutor Andrea Reeb stepped down from Baldwin’s case and was replaced by Kari Morrissey and Jason Lewis. Reeb’s involvement in the case was viewed as ‘unconstitutional’ since she’s a member of the New Mexico House of Representatives.

While Alec Baldwin received yet another win in April – when his charges were dismissed by Morrissey and Lewis – it appears that breath of fresh air might be coming to an end soon. In the event charges are refiled, he’ll have to go through the trial process again where he’ll likely maintain his innocence.

