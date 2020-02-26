Star Magazine logo

Alec, Hilaris and Ireland Baldwin with the kids at Disneyland

Happiest Place

Alec Baldwin Brings All 5 Of His Kids — Including Ireland — To Disneyland With Wife Hilaria

The actor has had a rocky relationship with his eldest daughter.

Credit: MEGA

Alec Baldwin brought his whole family — including 24-year-old daughter Ireland — to Disneyland on Tuesday, February 25. The family was spotted walking around the park and enjoying the rides on the sunny California day.

Alec, 61, and his wife Hilaria, 36, pushed their four kids around in strollers. They share daughter Carmen, 6, and sons Rafael, 4, Leonardo, 3, and Romeo, 21 months.

Ireland walked with them, accompanied by her boyfriend, singer Corey Harper. Ireland looked cute and comfy in a white long sleeve shirt with black overalls.

The model shared photos from the family outing on Instagram, writing in the caption, “disney ♥️.” In one picture, she posed with her dad, Hilaria, her boyfriend, the little kids and Mickey Mouse. In another, she held out a Mickey-shaped pretzel, which she gave to her brother to eat.

Photo credit: MEGA

In a video, she rode the tea cup ride with Carmen, Rafael and Corey, 25. Alec and Hilaria were in another tea cup with Leonardo.

Photo credit: MEGA

Ireland also shared a photo of herself, Alec and Corey on Space Mountain. Her uncle Billy Baldwin joked in the comments that Alec looked like he was “fighting and failing not to pee his pants.”

Photo credit: MEGA

The “30 Rock” actor hasn’t always had a good relationship with his eldest daughter. In 2007, he left his then-11-year-old daughter a voicemail in which he called her “a rude, thoughtless little pig.” At the time, he was going through a custody battle with Ireland’s mom Kim Basinger.

Photo credit: MEGA

But he’s improved their relationship since. She poked fun at him during his Comedy Central Roast in September 2019. “It’s good to be here. I almost didn’t even know about it because I haven’t checked my voicemails from my dad from the last 12 years or something?” she quipped.

Photo credit: MEGA

She joked, “While a lot of people know my dad as that guy from the Mission: Impossible movies or that guy from 30 Rock, I know him as that guy from, like, half of my birthday parties.”

Photo credit: MEGA

Ireland also said, “He was a great dad. I still remember when he would tuck me in and yell me a bedtime story. My absolute favorite and his favorite, ‘The Three Little Thoughtless Pigs.’” The crowd ate up all her jokes.

Photo credit: MEGA

Alec and Hilaria have been trying to have a fifth child together. Last year, the yoga teacher suffered two heartbreaking miscarriages.

Photo credit: MEGA

