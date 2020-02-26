Alec Baldwin Brings All 5 Of His Kids — Including Ireland — To Disneyland With Wife Hilaria

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Alec Baldwin brought his whole family — including 24-year-old daughter Ireland — to Disneyland on Tuesday, February 25. The family was spotted walking around the park and enjoying the rides on the sunny California day.

Alec, 61, and his wife Hilaria, 36, pushed their four kids around in strollers. They share daughter Carmen, 6, and sons Rafael, 4, Leonardo, 3, and Romeo, 21 months.

Ireland walked with them, accompanied by her boyfriend, singer Corey Harper. Ireland looked cute and comfy in a white long sleeve shirt with black overalls.