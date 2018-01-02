New Beginnings! Justin Bieber & Selena Gomez Ring In The New Year Together! What do you think 2018 will bring for the rekindled couple? By Stacy Pierre-Louis, January 2, 2018 Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window) Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)Credit: BACKGRIDView gallery 6 Justin Bieber & Selena Gomez Ring In The New Year Together! 1 of 6 1 of 6Looks like Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez intend on being a part of one another’s 2018. The newly rekindled couple met up in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, to ring in the New Year together, following reports that Selena’s mom was admitted to the hospital after a breakdown over her daughter’s romance with the Canadian pop star.2 of 6A source told E! that Justin “arrived on Saturday evening and checked into an oceanfront villa 10 minutes away from Selena’s villa where she was staying.”3 of 6 Our 6th New Years together! Grateful for so many amazing memories. ☀️💗 A post shared by Raquelle Stevens (@raquellestevens) on Dec 29, 2017 at 6:45pm PST The source added, “He and Selena spent time together again. They were very low-key and dressed casually.”4 of 6“They rang in the New Year together and enjoyed watching fireworks over the ocean.” 5 of 6As fans know, the couple got back together after the former Disney star revealed that she had undergone a life saving kidney transplant due to complications of Lupus disease.6 of 6Since then the couple has been inseparable — attending church together, watching hockey games, and going on romantic bike rides.Photo credit: BACKGRID Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window) Looks like Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez intend on being a part of one another’s 2018. The newly rekindled couple met up in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, to ring in the New Year together, following reports that Selena’s mom was admitted to the hospital after a breakdown over her daughter’s romance with the Canadian pop star.A source told E! that Justin “arrived on Saturday evening and checked into an oceanfront villa 10 minutes away from Selena’s villa where she was staying.”The source added, “He and Selena spent time together again. They were very low-key and dressed casually.”“They rang in the New Year together and enjoyed watching fireworks over the ocean.”As fans know, the couple got back together after the former Disney star revealed that she had undergone a life saving kidney transplant due to complications of Lupus disease.Since then the couple has been inseparable — attending church together, watching hockey games, and going on romantic bike rides.Photo credit: BACKGRID Filed under: Justin Bieber, Selena Gomez Comments