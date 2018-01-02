STAR Pays for Scoops!

New Beginnings!

Justin Bieber & Selena Gomez Ring In The New Year Together!

What do you think 2018 will bring for the rekindled couple?

Credit: BACKGRID

Justin Bieber & Selena Gomez Ring In The New Year Together!
Looks like Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez intend on being a part of one another’s 2018. The newly rekindled couple met up in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, to ring in the New Year together, following reports that Selena’s mom was admitted to the hospital after a breakdown over her daughter’s romance with the Canadian pop star.
A source told E! that Justin “arrived on Saturday evening and checked into an oceanfront villa 10 minutes away from Selena’s villa where she was staying.”
The source added, “He and Selena spent time together again. They were very low-key and dressed casually.”
“They rang in the New Year together and enjoyed watching fireworks over the ocean.”
As fans know, the couple got back together after the former Disney star revealed that she had undergone a life saving kidney transplant due to complications of Lupus disease.
Since then the couple has been inseparable — attending church together, watching hockey games, and going on romantic bike rides.

