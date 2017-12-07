STAR Pays for Scoops!

Blessed!

Selena Gomez & Justin Bieber: On Wednesday We Go To Church

The couple arrived and departed separately.

By ,

Credit: BACKGRID

Selena Gomez & Justin Bieber: On Wednesday We Go To Church
Though they left and arrived separately, Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez have made a habit out of going to church every Wednesday night since rekindling their romance.
Selena was wearing a brown funnel-neck pullover, jeans, and black flats.
The newly blonde singer seemed to be camera shy as she ducked into her gapping turtleneck and hide behind her fringe bangs.
Her hair appeared to be pulled back in a low bun and she accessorized the look with a blue bag that hung from her right shoulder.

Photo credit: BACKGRID

Justin was also casually dressed and wore a green bomber jacket over a pink T-shirt and grey sweat pants.

Photo credit: BACKGRID

Following the service the Canadian superstar was seen playfully boxing with his friend Harry Hudson.
