Keeping The Faith

Justin Bieber & Selena Gomez Head To Wednesday Night Church Service

The rekindled couple seems to be doing well.

Credit: MEGA

Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez were spotted at Wednesday night church service at the Saban Theatre in Beverly Hills, California.
After church they linked back up for drinks at the Montage hotel.
This isn’t the first time on-again pair have attended church together. Last month, they were spotted enjoying breakfast together prior to heading to Hillsong church in Los Angeles, amid news that Selena had just split from estranged boyfriend The Weeknd.

Photo credit: BACKGRID

The lovebirds were also photographed kissing at the Canadian pop star’s hockey game and riding bikes together.
Sources say Justin reached out to Selena after learning about her Kidney Transplant.
