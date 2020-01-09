Jillian Michaels Responds After She’s Slammed For Body-Shaming Lizzo

Jillian Michaels defended herself after she was widely condemned online for body-shaming Lizzo during an interview on Wednesday, January 8. The Biggest Loser trainer talked about the “Truth Hurts” singer during an interview with BuzzFeed’s AM to DM talk show and a clip went viral on Twitter. Jillian, 45, spoke to host Alex Berg about celebrities promoting self-acceptance.

The trainer said about Lizzo, 31, “Why are we celebrating her body? Why does it matter? That’s what I’m saying. Like why aren’t we celebrating her music? ‘Cause it isn’t gonna be awesome if she gets diabetes.”

She continued, “I’m just being honest. I love her music, my kid loves her music, but there’s never a moment when I’m like, ‘I’m so glad she’s overweight.’ Why do I even care? Why is it my job to care about her weight?” The Slim For Life author also said people should not “glorify obesity.”