Lizzo Strips Down For ‘Rolling Stone’ Cover: Pics

Lizzo stripped down to appear as a literal goddess on the cover of the new issue of Rolling Stone. When the 31-year-old superstar shared the skin-baring cover on Instagram, she wrote in the caption, “Behold, a big grrrl in her natural habitat.”
In another photo, the “Truth Hurts” singer was mostly naked, her intimate parts covered by a single strip of fabric. In a third photo, she played her trademark flute while wearing nothing at all.
In the interview, Lizzo talked about the importance of black women to her music. She said, “As a black woman, I make music for people, from an experience that is from a black woman. I’m making music that hopefully makes other people feel good and helps me discover self-love. That message I want to go directly to black women, big black women, black trans women. Period.”
She also talked about feeling comfortable in her body. The “Cuz I Love You” singer said, “I’ve come to terms with body dysmorphia and evolved. The body-positive movement is doing the same thing. We’re growing together, and it’s growing pains, but I’m just glad that I’m attached to something so organic and alive.”
At the same time, Lizzo said she’s tired of being seen as “brave” for talking about and showing off her body. She’d rather focus on music.
“I’m so much more than that. Because I actually present that, I have a whole career,” she said of talk about her body. “It’s not a trend.”
Lizzo’s eight Grammy nominations are the most of any artist this year. She’s also set to perform during the ceremony on January 26.
