Lizzo Strips Down For ‘Rolling Stone’ Cover: Pics

Lizzo stripped down to appear as a literal goddess on the cover of the new issue of Rolling Stone. When the 31-year-old superstar shared the skin-baring cover on Instagram, she wrote in the caption, “Behold, a big grrrl in her natural habitat.”

In another photo, the “Truth Hurts” singer was mostly naked, her intimate parts covered by a single strip of fabric. In a third photo, she played her trademark flute while wearing nothing at all.

In the interview, Lizzo talked about the importance of black women to her music. She said, “As a black woman, I make music for people, from an experience that is from a black woman. I’m making music that hopefully makes other people feel good and helps me discover self-love. That message I want to go directly to black women, big black women, black trans women. Period.”