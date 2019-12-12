Jennifer Lopez Helps Kim Kardashian Study For Legal Exams!

Kim Kardashian got some study help while getting ready for her legal exams from Jennifer Lopez! In a cute clip she shared on Instagram, the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star had J. Lo quiz her on some legal terms!
In the video, Kim, 39, was studying over her legal textbooks and chatting with Jennifer, 50, using a Facebook portal device. “Thanks for being my study buddy,” she told the Hustlers star.
“Of course, we’re going to make sure you’re the best lawyer ever,” Jennifer replied, holding notecards in her hand. Then she used them to quiz Kim, who got the question right.
But the friends were quickly interrupted by J. Lo’s fiancé, Alex Rodriguez, who wanted her to come outside and build a snowman with their kids.
“Kim you’re a lawyer — well, almost. Do something, “ the 44-year-old said about their argument. “I’m not taking this case,” Kim said about their argument. A-Rod yelled, “Objection,” but her word was set.
As Star readers know, Kim announced earlier this year that she had decided to become a lawyer through California’s apprentice program.
Because she didn’t attend college and can’t attend traditional law school, the program lets her study directly with attorneys at a law firm. If she passes a series of exams, she’ll be able to take the bar exam at the end of four years, in 2022.
Her decision to enter the legal profession was spurred by her recent criminal justice reform activism.
“It’s never one person who gets things done; it’s always a collective of people, and I’ve always known my role, but I just felt like I wanted to be able to fight for people who have paid their dues to society,'' she told Vogue
. "I just felt like the system could be so different, and I wanted to fight to fix it, and if I knew more, I could do more."
In November, Kim and J. Lo shared another commercial
they did together, in which they video chatted while doing face masks.
A-Rod recently opened up about their friendship. He told People
, “They mentor each other and they have this really beautiful relationship that goes back over a decade and a half, and it’s nice to do anything with Kim and our family.”
