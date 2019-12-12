Jennifer Lopez Helps Kim Kardashian Study For Legal Exams!

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Kim Kardashian got some study help while getting ready for her legal exams from Jennifer Lopez! In a cute clip she shared on Instagram, the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star had J. Lo quiz her on some legal terms!

In the video, Kim, 39, was studying over her legal textbooks and chatting with Jennifer, 50, using a Facebook portal device. “Thanks for being my study buddy,” she told the Hustlers star.

“Of course, we’re going to make sure you’re the best lawyer ever,” Jennifer replied, holding notecards in her hand. Then she used them to quiz Kim, who got the question right.

But the friends were quickly interrupted by J. Lo’s fiancé, Alex Rodriguez, who wanted her to come outside and build a snowman with their kids.

“Kim you’re a lawyer — well, almost. Do something, “ the 44-year-old said about their argument. “I’m not taking this case,” Kim said about their argument. A-Rod yelled, “Objection,” but her word was set.