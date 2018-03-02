STAR Pays for Scoops!

Jennifer Lawrence Addresses Brad Pitt Dating Rumors On ‘WWHL’

‘I wasn’t in a huge hurry to debunk it,’ the actress said.

Rumors first started circulating that Jennifer Lawrence and Brad Pitt were dating back in December 2017 and though it wasn’t true the 27-year-old actress says she wasn’t “in a huge hurry to debunk it.”
During an appearance on Bravo’s Watch what happens live with Andy Cohen, that aired Thursday night, a caller asked the Red Sparrow star if she and Brad were a thing.
“No, I’ve met him once in like 2013, so it was very random, but I also wasn’t like, in a huge hurry to debunk it,” she explained.
Last year, sources claimed that the actors began hooking up following her breakup from much-older boyfriend Darren Aronofsky.
Jennifer later went on to speak about the end of her relationship with Darren and what her BFF Amy Schumer did to cheer her up.
“When Darren and I first broke up. I told [Amy] and I was really sad,” she said of he relationship, which ended in November after a year of dating.
“The next day I got a bouquet of flowers delivered and I said, ‘What is this?’” she said. “I bring the bouquet of flowers in and there was a note that says, ‘I’m so sorry to hear you’re gonna die alone. Love, Amy.’”

