Jennifer Lawrence Addresses Brad Pitt Dating Rumors On ‘WWHL’

Rumors first started circulating that Jennifer Lawrence and Brad Pitt were dating back in December 2017 and though it wasn’t true the 27-year-old actress says she wasn’t “in a huge hurry to debunk it.”

During an appearance on Bravo’s Watch what happens live with Andy Cohen, that aired Thursday night, a caller asked the Red Sparrow star if she and Brad were a thing.

“No, I’ve met him once in like 2013, so it was very random, but I also wasn’t like, in a huge hurry to debunk it,” she explained.

Jennifer later went on to speak about the end of her relationship with Darren and what her BFF Amy Schumer did to cheer her up.

“When Darren and I first broke up. I told [Amy] and I was really sad,” she said of he relationship, which ended in November after a year of dating.