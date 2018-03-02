Jennifer Lawrence Addresses Brad Pitt Dating Rumors On ‘WWHL’

Jennifer later went on to speak about the end of her relationship with Darren and what her BFF Amy Schumer did to cheer her up.
“When Darren and I first broke up. I told [Amy] and I was really sad,” she said of he relationship, which ended in November after a year of dating.
“The next day I got a bouquet of flowers delivered and I said, ‘What is this?’” she said. “I bring the bouquet of flowers in and there was a note that says, ‘I’m so sorry to hear you’re gonna die alone. Love, Amy.’”
