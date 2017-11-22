Single Again! Jennifer Lawrence Splits From Boyfriend Darren Aronofsky

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Jennifer Lawrence has split from her much-older boyfriend Darren Aronofsky after one year of dating, according to reports.

Entertainment Tonight reports, the actress, 27, and her Mother!director, 48, broke up last month, but are still on good terms.

Will Lawrence move onto Passengers costar Chris Pratt next?

Earlier this month, Lawrence called her longtime pal “one hot guy.”

The actor also recently split from wife Anna Faris.

In Faris’ new memoir, she admitted romance rumors between the two friends made her feel “insecure.”

“I talked to Chris about how hurt I felt, even though I knew there were no truth to the stories, and he didn’t understand at first,” she wrote in Unqualified.