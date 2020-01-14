Allison Janney Finally Confirms Anna Faris Is Engaged

Allison Janney officially confirmed that Anna Faris is engaged to boyfriend Michael Barrett. Anna, 43, first sparked up engagement rumors in November 2019 when she was spotted wearing a large diamond ring. But she never gave official word that she was planning to walk down the aisle with Michael, who works as a cinematographer.

Allison, 60, spoke to Us Weekly on Monday, January 13, about her Mom costar’s engagement. “I know she’s been engaged for a long time,” the Emmy winner confessed. “I kept it very quiet, I’ll have you know! So, I celebrated with them a long time ago.”