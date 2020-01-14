Allison Janney Finally Confirms Anna Faris Is Engaged

Allison Janney officially confirmed that Anna Faris is engaged to boyfriend Michael Barrett. Anna, 43, first sparked up engagement rumors in November 2019 when she was spotted wearing a large diamond ring. But she never gave official word that she was planning to walk down the aisle with Michael, who works as a cinematographer.
Allison, 60, spoke to Us Weekly on Monday, January 13, about her Mom costar’s engagement. “I know she’s been engaged for a long time,” the Emmy winner confessed. “I kept it very quiet, I’ll have you know! So, I celebrated with them a long time ago.”
The West Wing star admitted she didn’t know Michael, 49, was planning to pop the question.
“I didn’t know he was going to propose, but I saw the ring one day,” she explained about how she found out. “I went into her room to work on lines [for the show], and then I was like, ‘What is that ring on your finger?’ … I think she was waiting for everyone to notice. ‘Oh, that’s it,’ and then … yeah, it was fun.”
After Anna was spotted with her ring in November, she ran into a photographer who told her congratulations. She responded, “Thank you,” which seemed to confirm the news, but fans weren’t sure.
Anna and Allison started working on Mom together in 2013 and it’s aired for seven seasons so far. Allison has won two Emmys for her role on the CBS sitcom, where the pair play a dysfunctional mother and daughter who are trying to stay sober and repair their relationship.
In 2017, Allison talked about how she approved of Michael
. The Oscar winner said of Anna at the time, “I can’t believe all the stuff she does. In addition to Mom, she has her podcast and she teaches a class at USC. And she’s got her new man who seems … She seems just great. She’s really doing well and I’m so happy for her.”
