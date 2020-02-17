Melissa McCarthy Mistaken For Amy Schumer

Melissa McCarthy had a strange experience when one fan recognized her — but thought she was Amy Schumer! Thankfully Melissa, 49, had no hard feelings about the awkward run in and said it was ultimately a “compliment.”
The Bridesmaids star talked about the incident while chatting with Ellen DeGeneres on her eponymous talk show on Monday, February 17. It happened when Melissa was doing a hidden camera prank with Ellen on the show.
For the prank, Melissa went to a local dry cleaner and pretended to faint. Cameras caught the reactions of the real customers.
Melissa remembered that when one person called 911, they got things a little mixed up. “What I heard right before [they called] 911 was: ‘Amy Schumer’s gone down! Amy Schumer’s on the ground!'” she said. “And I was like, ‘Hey!'”
The Oscar nominee said, “She called me Amy Schumer — which to me was my favorite part, what a compliment — but she called me Amy Schumer four or five times.” She joked that the customers probably would have liked Amy, 38, “so much better.”
Ellen, 62, said that she spoke to the woman in question after filming. “She actually did say she knew it was you but she just kept calling you Amy Schumer even though she — no, she knew it was you,” the host revealed.
Melissa is currently gearing up to film Disney’s live-action Little Mermaid movie, in which she’s set to play Ursula the sea witch. Halle Bailey was cast as Ariel, Javier Bardem is set to portray King Triton and Lin-Manuel Miranda and Awkwafina round out the voice cast.
She’ll also appear in Superintelligence
, directed by her husband Ben Falcone
. The movie was originally set to be released in December 2019, but instead will stream on HBO Max this year. The film also stars Bobby Cannavale
, Bryan Tyree Henry
and James Corden
.
In 2019 she also filmed Thunder Force, in which she and Octavia Spencer play ordinary women who suddenly develop superpowers. Her husband Ben, 46, directed that film as well, and it’ll premiere on Netflix this year.
Melissa is set to host Little Big Show
on NBC, taking over from Steve Harvey
.
