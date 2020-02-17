Melissa McCarthy Mistaken For Amy Schumer

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Melissa McCarthy had a strange experience when one fan recognized her — but thought she was Amy Schumer! Thankfully Melissa, 49, had no hard feelings about the awkward run in and said it was ultimately a “compliment.”

The Bridesmaids star talked about the incident while chatting with Ellen DeGeneres on her eponymous talk show on Monday, February 17. It happened when Melissa was doing a hidden camera prank with Ellen on the show.

For the prank, Melissa went to a local dry cleaner and pretended to faint. Cameras caught the reactions of the real customers.