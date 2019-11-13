New Mom Amy Schumer Makes Rare Public Appearance With Husband Chris Fischer

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

New mom Amy Schumer made a rare public appearance with her husband, Chris Fischer, at Charlize Theron’s Africa Outreach Project Fundraising Event on Tuesday, November 12 in New York City.

Amy, 38, looked chic in a black, long-sleeve jumpsuit. The garment featured a deep v neck and was belted at the waist, accentuating her curves. She snuggled up to Charlize, 44, on the red carpet.

Chris, 39, wore jeans with a button down shirt and a blue blazer. He skipped the red carpet with his wife, but posed for photos next to her inside the event.

Amy and Chris, who works as a chef and farmer, got married in 2018. In October, they announced they were expecting their first child, and she gave birth to baby Gene in May 2019.

In a Netflix comedy special earlier this year, the Trainwreck star revealed that Chris had been recently diagnosed with autism.