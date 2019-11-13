New Mom Amy Schumer Makes Rare Public Appearance With Husband Chris Fischer

New mom Amy Schumer made a rare public appearance with her husband, Chris Fischer, at Charlize Theron’s Africa Outreach Project Fundraising Event on Tuesday, November 12 in New York City.
Amy, 38, looked chic in a black, long-sleeve jumpsuit. The garment featured a deep v neck and was belted at the waist, accentuating her curves. She snuggled up to Charlize, 44, on the red carpet.
Chris, 39, wore jeans with a button down shirt and a blue blazer. He skipped the red carpet with his wife, but posed for photos next to her inside the event.
Amy and Chris, who works as a chef and farmer, got married in 2018. In October, they announced they were expecting their first child, and she gave birth to baby Gene in May 2019.
In a Netflix comedy special earlier this year, the Trainwreck star revealed that Chris had been recently diagnosed with autism.
“My husband was diagnosed with what used to be called Asperger's. He has autism spectrum disorder. He's on the spectrum. And there were some signs early on,” she said.
“Once he was diagnosed, it dawned on me how funny it was, because all of the characteristics that make it clear that he's on the spectrum are all of the reasons that I fell madly in love with him,” she continued.
“That's the truth. He says whatever is on his mind. He keeps it so real. He doesn't care about social norms or what you expect him to say or do,” the I Feel Pretty star explained.
She wrote, “How I cope? I don’t see being on the spectrum as a negative thing. My husband is my favorite person I’ve ever met. He’s kind, hilarious, interesting and talented and I admire him.”
“Am I supposed to hope my son isn’t like that?” she asked. “I will pay attention and try to provide him with the tools he needs to overcome whatever challenges come up like all parents. I’d be disappointed if he liked the Big Bang Theory and NASCAR, not if he has ASD.”
Chris rarely is caught on camera at events with Amy. Most recently they attended the 2018 Tony Awards together.
