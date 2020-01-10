Amy Schumer Shares ‘Emotional’ IVF Process — ‘Feeling Really Run Down’

Amy Schumer is talking about the difficulties of the IVF process as she and husband Chris Fischer try to have a second child. The Trainwreck star, 38, gave birth to the couple’s first child, Gene, in May 2019 after a long and difficult pregnancy.

On January 9, Amy shared a photo of her stomach covered in bruises. She wrote in the caption, “I’m a week into IVF and feeling really run down and emotional. If anyone went through it and if you have any advice or wouldn’t mind sharing your experience with me please do. My number is in my bio. We are freezing my eggs and figuring out what to do to give Gene a sibling. ❤️.”

Friends and fans poured out their love in the comments. Selena Gomez, who she’s been friends with the comedian since 2015, wrote, “I’m praying for you and Chris. I’m sorry!” She clarified in a reply, “I said I’m sorry she’s feeling that way. My mom went through the same thing. It’s hard on women’s heart.”