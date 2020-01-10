Amy Schumer Shares ‘Emotional’ IVF Process — ‘Feeling Really Run Down’

Amy Schumer is talking about the difficulties of the IVF process as she and husband Chris Fischer try to have a second child. The Trainwreck star, 38, gave birth to the couple’s first child, Gene, in May 2019 after a long and difficult pregnancy.
On January 9, Amy shared a photo of her stomach covered in bruises. She wrote in the caption, “I’m a week into IVF and feeling really run down and emotional. If anyone went through it and if you have any advice or wouldn’t mind sharing your experience with me please do. My number is in my bio. We are freezing my eggs and figuring out what to do to give Gene a sibling. ❤️.”
Friends and fans poured out their love in the comments. Selena Gomez, who she’s been friends with the comedian since 2015, wrote, “I’m praying for you and Chris. I’m sorry!” She clarified in a reply, “I said I’m sorry she’s feeling that way. My mom went through the same thing. It’s hard on women’s heart.”
1 of 7
Tess Holliday
wrote, “I appreciate you as a mother, a woman, a public figure, your vulnerability is so powerful 💕.” Katie Couric
added, “You got this mama❤️❤️ Sending you lots of love ! 😘.”
Photo credit: INSTARImages
2 of 7
Many parents who went through IVF commented with their success stories and struggles as well. One wrote, “You’re the real MVP putting a real face on IVF and everyone with fertility issues thank you 😘❤️.”
3 of 7
A few hours later, Amy shared the photo again in her Instagram Story, but this time she drew a smiley face on top of her belly. She wrote, “Thanks for the encouragement sweet people. We are not alone.”
Photo credit: INSTARImages
4 of 7
5 of 7
“Once he was diagnosed, it dawned on me how funny it was, because all of the characteristics that make it clear that he's on the spectrum are all of the reasons that I fell madly in love with him,” the I Feel Pretty actress continued. “That's the truth. He says whatever is on his mind. He keeps it so real. He doesn't care about social norms or what you expect him to say or do.”
Photo credit: INSTARImages
7 of 7
She wrote back, “I don’t see being on the spectrum as a negative thing. My husband is my favorite person I’ve ever met. He’s kind, hilarious, interesting and talented and I admire him. Am I supposed to hope my son isn’t like that? I will pay attention and try to provide him with the tools he needs to overcome whatever challenges come up like all parents. I’d be disappointed if he liked the Big Bang Theory and NASCAR, not if he has ASD.”
Photo credit: INSTARImages
Tess Holliday
wrote, “I appreciate you as a mother, a woman, a public figure, your vulnerability is so powerful 💕.” Katie Couric
added, “You got this mama❤️❤️ Sending you lots of love ! 😘.”
Photo credit: INSTARImages
Many parents who went through IVF commented with their success stories and struggles as well. One wrote, “You’re the real MVP putting a real face on IVF and everyone with fertility issues thank you 😘❤️.”
A few hours later, Amy shared the photo again in her Instagram Story, but this time she drew a smiley face on top of her belly. She wrote, “Thanks for the encouragement sweet people. We are not alone.”
Photo credit: INSTARImages
“Once he was diagnosed, it dawned on me how funny it was, because all of the characteristics that make it clear that he's on the spectrum are all of the reasons that I fell madly in love with him,” the I Feel Pretty actress continued. “That's the truth. He says whatever is on his mind. He keeps it so real. He doesn't care about social norms or what you expect him to say or do.”
Photo credit: INSTARImages
She wrote back, “I don’t see being on the spectrum as a negative thing. My husband is my favorite person I’ve ever met. He’s kind, hilarious, interesting and talented and I admire him. Am I supposed to hope my son isn’t like that? I will pay attention and try to provide him with the tools he needs to overcome whatever challenges come up like all parents. I’d be disappointed if he liked the Big Bang Theory and NASCAR, not if he has ASD.”
Photo credit: INSTARImages