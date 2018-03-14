Inside Khloe's Amazon Registry & What The Items Reveal About The Mommy-To-Be

Khloe Kardashian’s celebrated her all pink baby shower sponsored by Amazon over the weekend and the items suggested for her guests to purchase on her registry revealed some major indications about what motherhood will be like for Keeping up with the Kardashians star.
Khloe’s older sisters, Kim and Kourtney have previously opened up about breastfeeding their children and it looks like the 33-year-old plans on breastfeeding her newborn as well. Spotted on her list was the My Breast Friend feeding pillow and A Medela Freestyle Breast Pump.
The mommy-to-be also plans on keeping close to her babygirl with the DoctATot lounger: a baby recliner that doubles as a portable crib or Bassinet and ideal for co-sleeping. When speaking to Amazon Khloe said: “I am so looking forward to the routine of winding my daughter down with a warm bath and getting cozy for bedtime.”
Having a newborn can be messy but KoKo also got a super value box of Waterwipes. “I know I’ll go through wipes like crazy on my baby’s tushy. So I wanted to make sure I had the best possible for her sensitive skin!”
Khloe, who jokes about her “Khlo-CD,” Also snagged a few items that will help her keep her house clean and baby friendly like the Dyson air purifier. “Everyone knows I like my house super clean and organized! I am counting on these products to help. It’s more important than ever now to keep the air in my home free of allergens and pollutants.”
And it looks like the Revenge Body star didn’t take Kourtney’s “unwanted” advice about “never having a plastic toy, ever!” The first time mommy has a Boon Hungry Wale bath toy on her list.
