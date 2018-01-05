Khloe Kardashian Kept Her Pregnancy A Secret From Her Sisters

After keeping her pregnancy a secret or so long, Khloe Kardashian’s strategic timing for her baby bump reveal is making more sense now that she is doing press for her second season of her spinoff reality show Revenge Body.

After appearing on Ellen just a day before, the reality star stopped by Jimmy Kimmel to continue her press tour ahead of Sunday night’s premier, but between chatting about the fitness show, fans also got some major gossip on the star’s pregnancy journey.

News broke that the 33-year-old was expecting her first child with Tristan Thompson in September, however she decided to keep her baby news a secret until just a few weeks ago and now it seems, fans weren’t the only ones who were left in the dark. The mommy-to-be didn’t even tell her sisters right away!

“So it was Alexa, my assistant, Tristan and I. We were the only ones that knew for a few weeks until I was able to tell my family,” Khloe said.

To which Jimmy surprisingly asked, “Oh really! So you didn’t tell any of your sister or anything?”

“No. He was out of the country and we wanted to tell everyone together. It's actually all caught on Keeping Up, which I’m excited about. They get to see all the stuff I was going through without them knowing.”

With Kourtney, Kim, and Rob Kardashian already parents, the expectant mom went on to explain that her experienced siblings have been readily sharing unsolicited advice ahead of her delivery.

“A lot of it is unwanted. I don’t know if it’s the worst, but Kourtney gives a lot of advice. I think it’s so sweet but I don’t want to do some of that stuff,” Khloé said. “You can never have a plastic toy, ever! If someone buys blocks, I’m allowed to have blocks! Let me experience things. It’s either her way or no way. It’s not what you say, it’s how you say it.”

Admitting, “We’ve been fighting a lot lately. We never fight.”

“[Kourtney] got pissed because I wanted to put a TV in the nursery. I haven’t even decorated the nursery yet, the whole thing I wanted was a TV so far. And she [said], ‘I’m the worst person for ever wanting a TV.’ And when you’re breastfeeding or whatever, I need a TV. … She thinks she’s better than I because she doesn’t watch TV but I like TV shows.”