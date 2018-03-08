Coco Austin & 2-Year-Old Daughter Chanel Surrounded By Sharks

Star Magazine participates in various affiliate marketing programs, which means we may get paid commissions on editorially chosen products purchased through our links to retailer sites.
Coco Austin
and her little mini-me Chanel are still vacationing in the Bahamas
and according to her Instagram account the getaway just took a turn for dangerous as the reality star and her daughter swam amongst sharks!
The mommy-daughter duo both clad in red didn’t seem scared at all despite being surrounded by at least six of the usually dangerous marine animals.
"One of the highlights while in Bahamas has been swimming with the sharks!" the model wrote. "I know what you're thinking.. I watched that TV show, 'When wild animals go wild' too but these guys acted like dogs."
In the photos the 2-year-old is being held by her mother, which Coco admitted was the most challenging part of the experience.
“This seriously was crazy having all these sharks in the water at once...but I have to say, half the battle was holding Chanel while swimming...lol,” she wrote.
And while Coco and Chanel were fearless, Ice T didn’t seem to be feeling as adventurous as the ladies.
The rapper turned actor's wife poked fun at him writing, “As you can see Ice didn’t make it in the water…Haha.”
