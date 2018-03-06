Check Out Coco Austin & Her Daughter In Their Matching Bikinis

Star Magazine participates in various affiliate marketing programs, which means we may get paid commissions on editorially chosen products purchased through our links to retailer sites.
1 of 6
Coco Austin
and her daughter Chanel escaped the cold for a mini vacation in the Bahamas and the mommy-daughter duo has set Instagram into cuteness overload with their series of adorable picture, which feature the pair in stylish matching bikinis.
2 of 6
Coco and her 2-year-old’s flight seemed to take off in just the knick of time. She kicked of the getaway with this picture captioning it, “1st day in Bahamas!! Had to go straight to the beach! We made it out just in time before a big storm hit NYC. Hotel SLS has made it such a nice stay so far..the service has been awesome!”
3 of 6
The third image in the carousel featured Coco in a hot pink floral cover up dress, while her mini me sported a similar look rocking hot pink shorts with a bathing suit top that seemed to have the same design as her mother’s outfit.
4 of 6
The second post showed off the dynamic duo’s American pride and nautical flare, with both sporting six-button navy blue high waisted bathing suit bottoms and red and white-stripped bathing suit tops.
5 of 6
Their last multi-photo post paid homage to Disney Princess Ariel. The mother of one and Chanel looked like The Little Mermaid in their green fish scaled bottoms and sparkling purple bikini tops.
6 of 6
As fans may know, Coco and her daughter often like to rock matching looks. Check out this video of the ladies in their business casual style.
Coco Austin
and her daughter Chanel escaped the cold for a mini vacation in the Bahamas and the mommy-daughter duo has set Instagram into cuteness overload with their series of adorable picture, which feature the pair in stylish matching bikinis.
Coco and her 2-year-old’s flight seemed to take off in just the knick of time. She kicked of the getaway with this picture captioning it, “1st day in Bahamas!! Had to go straight to the beach! We made it out just in time before a big storm hit NYC. Hotel SLS has made it such a nice stay so far..the service has been awesome!”
The third image in the carousel featured Coco in a hot pink floral cover up dress, while her mini me sported a similar look rocking hot pink shorts with a bathing suit top that seemed to have the same design as her mother’s outfit.
The second post showed off the dynamic duo’s American pride and nautical flare, with both sporting six-button navy blue high waisted bathing suit bottoms and red and white-stripped bathing suit tops.
Their last multi-photo post paid homage to Disney Princess Ariel. The mother of one and Chanel looked like The Little Mermaid in their green fish scaled bottoms and sparkling purple bikini tops.
As fans may know, Coco and her daughter often like to rock matching looks. Check out this video of the ladies in their business casual style.