Did Chrissy Teigen & John Legend Have Sex In Kris Jenner’s Bed?

Kris Jenner invited Chrissy Teigen and John Legend over for dinner on Wednesday, December 18, but the evening didn’t go to plan. Chrissy, 34, made herself very comfortable and even ended up rolling around in Kris’ bed with her husband, 40. At the end of the night, the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star called Chrissy the “worst dinner guest ever.”
Kris, 63, documented their hijinks-filled evening on her Instagram Story. “OK, you guys know how I’ve been asking Chrissy Teigen to teach me how to cook,” she told her followers. “She came over for dinner tonight, and I thought she would teach me something — like an appetizer, whatever, a dessert. And there she is just, like, on the couch — not paying any attention to me at all. I’m not sure what to do.” In the video, the Cravings author lounged on Kris’ couch.
Then, the momager posted a video of Chrissy digging through her enormous, fuzzy white stockings, “stealing” the gifts. “If they end up in her car, I’m really going to be pissed,” she joked.
1 of 8
Then she posted a video of them all gathered at the table, eating. "So, I put the cookbooks in back of [Chrissy] thinking that she would pay some attention to me and she promised me she'd help me cook something and — do you think she'd look at me? Look at the cookbooks?" Kris asked. Chrissy’s two cookbooks were visible behind her.
Photo credit: Kris Jenner / instagram
2 of 8
Then Chrissy and John got what Kris called “way too comfortable.” Chrissy laid down on the couch while John removed her shoes.
Photo credit: Kris Jenner / instagram
3 of 8
Then the Lip Sync Battle host got comfy on Kris’ bed. John pulled off his pants and joined her and then they started making out.
Photo credit: Kris Jenner / instagram
4 of 8
The next video showed them rolling around Kris’ closet, passionately kissing.
Photo credit: Kris Jenner / instagram
5 of 8
In another shot, the pair were snuggled up in the bathtub.
Photo credit: Kris Jenner / instagram
6 of 8
Then Chrissy even helped herself to Kris’ toothbrush! “Worst dinner guest ever,” the reality star joked.
Photo credit: Kris Jenner / instagram
7 of 8
At the end of the night, Chrissy left with quite a few bags in her arms. When security jokingly stopped her, she yelled, “I got these from home,” and ran away.
Photo credit: Kris Jenner / instagram
8 of 8
It’s interesting that Kris said she needs Chrissy to teach her how to cook, since Kris published a cookbook in 2014! In fact, Caitlyn Jenner posted a video
of herself making a recipe from In the Kitchen with Kris
earlier this week.
Then she posted a video of them all gathered at the table, eating. "So, I put the cookbooks in back of [Chrissy] thinking that she would pay some attention to me and she promised me she'd help me cook something and — do you think she'd look at me? Look at the cookbooks?" Kris asked. Chrissy’s two cookbooks were visible behind her.
Photo credit: Kris Jenner / instagram
Then Chrissy and John got what Kris called “way too comfortable.” Chrissy laid down on the couch while John removed her shoes.
Photo credit: Kris Jenner / instagram
Then the Lip Sync Battle host got comfy on Kris’ bed. John pulled off his pants and joined her and then they started making out.
Photo credit: Kris Jenner / instagram
The next video showed them rolling around Kris’ closet, passionately kissing.
Photo credit: Kris Jenner / instagram
In another shot, the pair were snuggled up in the bathtub.
Photo credit: Kris Jenner / instagram
Then Chrissy even helped herself to Kris’ toothbrush! “Worst dinner guest ever,” the reality star joked.
Photo credit: Kris Jenner / instagram
At the end of the night, Chrissy left with quite a few bags in her arms. When security jokingly stopped her, she yelled, “I got these from home,” and ran away.
Photo credit: Kris Jenner / instagram
It’s interesting that Kris said she needs Chrissy to teach her how to cook, since Kris published a cookbook in 2014! In fact, Caitlyn Jenner posted a video
of herself making a recipe from In the Kitchen with Kris
earlier this week.