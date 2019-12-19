Did Chrissy Teigen & John Legend Have Sex In Kris Jenner’s Bed?

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Kris Jenner invited Chrissy Teigen and John Legend over for dinner on Wednesday, December 18, but the evening didn’t go to plan. Chrissy, 34, made herself very comfortable and even ended up rolling around in Kris’ bed with her husband, 40. At the end of the night, the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star called Chrissy the “worst dinner guest ever.”

Kris, 63, documented their hijinks-filled evening on her Instagram Story. “OK, you guys know how I’ve been asking Chrissy Teigen to teach me how to cook,” she told her followers. “She came over for dinner tonight, and I thought she would teach me something — like an appetizer, whatever, a dessert. And there she is just, like, on the couch — not paying any attention to me at all. I’m not sure what to do.” In the video, the Cravings author lounged on Kris’ couch.

Then, the momager posted a video of Chrissy digging through her enormous, fuzzy white stockings, “stealing” the gifts. “If they end up in her car, I’m really going to be pissed,” she joked.