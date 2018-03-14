Bethenny Ends Friendship With Carole After Being 'Replaced' By Tinsley

Carole Radziwill and Bethenny Frankel are no longer friends, according to reports. Real Housewives of New York starsandare no longer friends, according to reports.

One source says that the pair drifted apart last summer when Carole was training for the New York City Marathon and Bethenny became absorbed in her B Strong charity.

Tinsley Mortimer. Things then turned “ acrimonious while filming ” because Carole got close with cast mate

“Bethenny’s jealous of their relationship,” said the source. “Tinsley has replaced her as New York City Marathon Carole’s betsie.”

On the RHONY season 10 trailer, the frenenemies are seen using words like “defensive” and “ aggressive,” to describe one another.

“I’m not sure Carole is as excited to see me as she used to be,” Bethenny says of the clip.

As fans may recall, The Skinnygirl founder was an original cast member and left the series after season three but later returned for season 7, where she quickly became friends with Carole who was casted as a housewife for season 5.