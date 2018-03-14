Bethenny Ends Friendship With Carole After Being 'Replaced' By Tinsley

“Bethenny’s jealous of their relationship,” said the source. “Tinsley has replaced her as New York City Marathon Carole’s betsie.”
On the RHONY season 10 trailer, the frenenemies are seen using words like “defensive” and “ aggressive,” to describe one another.
“I’m not sure Carole is as excited to see me as she used to be,” Bethenny says of the clip.
As fans may recall, The Skinnygirl founder was an original cast member and left the series after season three but later returned for season 7, where she quickly became friends with Carole who was casted as a housewife for season 5.
The Real Housewives of New York City returns to Bravo on Wednesday, April 4, at 9 p.m. ET.
